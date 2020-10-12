Coronavirus: Hackney people of all ages return to gyms and swimming pools post-lockdown

Hackney people have returned to gyms in large numbers since leisure facilities reopened after the coronavirus lockdown.

According to the latest figures from Better, a nationwide community leisure facility operator, there were more than 100,000 visits to Hackney swimming pools and almost 50, 000 visits to Better gyms between July and September.

A spokesperson for Better said: “Now more than ever, keeping active and engaged in our health is crucial, and having friendly, welcoming, safe spaces to do this has helped so many people get back into their routines and a little bit of normality.”

Though younger gym users are returning in the highest numbers, analysis of gym usage data revealed 18.6% of returning users are aged 51 and over.

Despite reduced capacity due to Covid-19 safety regulations, post-lockdown Hackney has seen 169,130 visits to its community leisure facilities since July 25 with London Fields Lido revealed as the borough’s most popular work-out spot.

Visit www.better.org.uk/lp/social-distancing-workouts for tips on socially distanced fitness routines.