Hotels and Airbnb's to help Hackney people self-isolate and cut Covid transmission
- Credit: PA/Wire
Self-isolating Hackney residents with Covid could be put up in a hotel or Airbnb as part of a new project to cut virus transmission.
A pilot, set up by Hackney Council in partnership with the government, will provide extra support to people in the borough who need to self-isolate but are unable to do so at home.
Cllr Chris Kennedy, portfolio holder for health, said: “We’ve seen around the world how successful it can be to put extra effort into making it easy for people to self-isolate – especially if they live in a busy home or simply don’t have the space to quarantine themselves from their family or housemates.
“This pilot project aims to test that theory here in Hackney – and I would encourage people to take up our offer if they test positive or are told they must self-isolate but are worried about how they will manage."
The pilot was designed to test whether accommodation support helps limit the spread of infection.
Anyone who tests positive for Covid-19, or who lives with someone who does, will now be eligible for free hotel accommodation if they find it hard to self-isolate.
Residents can receive free accommodation in a self-catering apartment or in a hotel for the 10 day period – including three hotel meals per day or help accessing self-catering emergency food deliveries.
The scheme, funded by the Department of Health and Social Care, will run until August 31 and also includes extra PCR testing and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for those who register, and help to access existing grants.
Cllr Kennedy added: “We’ll try everything possible to cut the spread of coronavirus in Hackney, and by working closely with the government, the results of this project will help us all work out the best ways to successfully and quickly contain positive cases in the coming months and years.”
To access support, call 020 8356 3111 and select Option 3. To benefit from the scheme residents will need verification of a positive Covid-19 test for themselves or someone in their household.