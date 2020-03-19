Tenants’ group’s coronavirus fund to help affected neighbours

People on the Apsland Estate will be supported by neighbours. Picture: Google Archant

A residents’ group on a Hackney estate is using its own funds to support vulnerable people affected by coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Aspland, Marcon and Lushington Tenants’ and Residents’ Association (TRA) are asking people in their community to get in touch with them if they need food or supplies.

Chair Tskenya Frazer told the Gazette: “We have set TRA funds that we have raised throughout the years through renting the hall and fundraising for the community.

You may also want to watch:

“We will be dipping into that to support those who need it. We thought long and hard about a GoFundMe but thought why not start the support from home first and see how demand goes - I mean, we have more than enough to help those who need it!

“I am a true believer in community and collectivism. I am blessed to have the support of a TRA who feels the same. I believe the community should always step in when the government won’t or when times are hard, as that is how we all thrive and survive at the end of the day! We are lucky to live in a neighbourhood where we all know each other and support one another.”

Anyone who needs support can call the TRA on 0203 488 2750 or email hello@asplandandmarcon.com.

For the latest coronavirus news from Hackney and across London visit our coronavirus page here and join our Facebook group here.