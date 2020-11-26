Hackney under tier 2 Covid restrictions: What you can and cannot do

Published: 11:35 AM November 26, 2020 Updated: 8:44 PM December 7, 2020

England will be carved into three tiers of coronavirus restrictions when lockdown ends on December 2, and this morning Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that Hackney – along with the rest of London – will revert to being in the Tier 2 band.

Although London was Tier 2 before the national lockdown, this time the same level has some stricter new rules.

While Tier 3 bans the entire hospitality industry as well as meeting other households except in public spaces, the revised Tier 2 restrictions shut pubs unless they serve meals and order people not to meet other households indoors.

London has seen an overall fall in infections and crucially among the over 60s, as well as one of the lowest hospital admission rates for Covid in England.

Here’s what you’ll notice:

You may also want to watch:

No mixing of households indoors aside from support bubbles will be allowed, with a maximum gathering of six permitted outdoors.

Pubs and bars will remain closed unless operating as restaurants, with alcohol only served as part of a “substantial meal” until 10pm, before venues must close at 11pm.

All retail, leisure and personal care services are able to reopen.

People will be encouraged to reduce the number of journeys they make and to avoid travelling into Tier 3 areas, except for reasons of education or work.

Overnight stays will only be permitted for those in the same household or support bubble and accommodation can open.

Places of worship can reopen, but people must not interact with anyone outside their household or support bubble.

Fifteen guests will be allowed at weddings and civil partnerships, increasing to 30 for funerals.

Classes and organised sport can take place outdoors but not indoors if there is any interaction between two different households.

Large events including sport and live performances will be open to the public but limited to 50 per cent capacity or 2,000 outdoors and 1,000 indoors.