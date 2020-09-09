Hackney volunteers perform carnival-inspired workouts across the borough

The quartet got dressed up in full carnival costume and performed work-outs for the community. Picture: Afrocafitness Afrocafitness

A quartet of volunteers, dressed in full carnival attire, visited leisure centres across Hackney to encourage residents to move their body’s more.

Rosaleen and her Afrocafitness "tribe" as she calls them, performing at Clissold leisure centre. Picture: Afrocafitness Rosaleen and her Afrocafitness "tribe" as she calls them, performing at Clissold leisure centre. Picture: Afrocafitness

On August 29, a Carni-Vibe Crawl took place, led by founder of Afroca Fitness Rosaleen Lyons.

Rosaleen, and three other volunteers, visited Hackney leisure centres, dressed in glamorous carnival costumes, to perform fitness routines infused with the spirit of carnival.

The fitness instructor was inspired by her work with older adults and saw first-hand, the impact the lockdown was having on peoples’ health.

Fitness instructor and founder of Afrocafitness Rosaleen Lyons. Picture: Afrocafitness Fitness instructor and founder of Afrocafitness Rosaleen Lyons. Picture: Afrocafitness

She said: “A lot of older adults I work with have been stuck at home, so their joints are worse and they are a bit scared to come outside.

“So I’m trying to encourage them to exercise, in a positive way, using the carnival feel, and it has been working.”

Rosaleen said the lockdown highlighted how important community activity is for health and wellbeing. To address these issues she started providing exercise tips to clients and delivering equipment help them exercise at home.

Eventually she decided to launch afrocafitness, a free community video resource to help people exercise more, from home.

“I have always tapped into services for support, whether that be housing, health or training.

“Twenty years on, and recognising what Hackney has given me is invaluable.

The group also performed at Queensbridge and Kings Hall leisure centres. Picture: Afrocafitness The group also performed at Queensbridge and Kings Hall leisure centres. Picture: Afrocafitness

“As an exercise professional I am working with Hackney’s community everyday and I am aware of the challenges that my participants have to be physically active.”

The group’s workouts were filmed and will be released and shared online for free during the Hackney Carnival weekend (September 12-13).

To watch the full workout for the Carni-Vibe Crawl visit www.afrocafitness.com or follow Afrocafitness on instagram @afrocafitness