Where to go to get Pfizer and Astra Zeneca vaccinations

Published: 10:14 AM June 30, 2021

More than 20 walk-in clinics in Hackney are offering the Pfizer vaccine to anyone aged 18 or over in need of their first dose, or those who need a second dose.

Community groups and volunteers are supporting the NHS-run clinics to ensure people from all backgrounds can access the vaccination.

Sandra Husbands, Director of Public Health for Hackney borough said: "More than 44 million people across the UK have already safely received their vaccines.

"With these local events we want to make sure that all our Hackney residents are kept safe through vaccination and we can get on the way to getting out of lockdown.

"We are working with community groups to ensure you can get the vaccine locally, by simply walking up on the day.”

Almost 140,000 residents have now had their first dose in Hackney, though the borough has some of the lowest vaccination rates in the country due to multiple factors including its young population, high levels of deprivation and ethnically diverse population.

The council's public health lead Cllr Chris Kennedy added: “Get jabbed to keep safe from Covid-19.

"Getting the vaccine protects not only yourself but your loved ones and the community around you. You don’t even need to be registered with a GP to get vaccinated."

Anyone getting the second jab must leave at least eight weeks between doses.

To guarantee an appointment people can ring 0208 356 3111 during office hours, however walk-ins are available at these sites and times:

St Leonard’s Hospital, Hoxton, N1 5LZ - Thursday (July 1) at 10am-3pm

Pembury Community Centre Atkins Square, E8 1FA – Saturday (July 3) at 12-4pm and Sunday (July 4) at 12-4pm

Halkevi Community Centre Dalston Lane, E8 3DF – Wednesday (July 7) at 10.30am-2.30pm

Hindle House Community Centre Arcola Street, E8 2DZ – Saturday (July 10) at 12-4pm

Hackney Town Hall Mare Street, E8 1EA - Saturday and Sunday (July 10 and 11) at 9am-7pm

Ridley Road Market Ridley Road, E8 2NH – Wednesday (July 14) at 10am-2pm

St Thomas More Church, 9 Henry Road, N4 2LH – Friday July 16, 10am-2pm and Tuesday (July 20) at 10am-2pm

Woodberry Down , N4 1SN – Wednesday (July 21) at 10am-2pm

Clissold Park House, Church Street, N16 9HJ – Saturday (July 24) at 11am-3pm

The Ark Suite, Cricketfield Road, E5 8NS – Monday (July 26) at 11am-3pm

Alongside these community-based clinics, Hackney’s two vaccination centres at Bocking Street in Hackney Central and John Scott on Green Lanes are also running walk-in clinics for both first and second doses of Pfizer as well as a clinic for AstraZeneca on July 4 and 11.

Bocking Street Vaccination Clinic

Wednesday June 30 at 9am – 1pm

Thursday July 1 at 9am – 7pm

Friday July 2 at 9am – 7pm





John Scott Vaccination Clinic

Tuesday June 29 at 9am – 6pm

Wednesday June 30 at 9am -8pm

Thursday July 1 at 9am – 8pm

Friday July 2 at 9am – 1pm

Saturday July 3 at 9am – 1pm

Sunday July 4 (AstraZeneca only) walk-in 9am -5pm

Sunday July 11 (AstraZeneca only) 9am-5pm

The vaccination events are in partnership with the NHS, Hackney Council, Volunteer Centre Hackney, Hackney CVS, African Development and Advocacy Centre - AFRIDAC, Coffee Afrik, Bangla Housing, Community African Network, Hackney Chinese Community Association, Halkevi Community Centre, Hawa Trust, Irish Elderly Advice Network, Kanlungan, Round Chapel Old School Rooms, Shomrim, Turkish Cypriot Community Association and Uprising Community Club.

Find out more at www.hackney.gov.uk/coronavirus-vaccine