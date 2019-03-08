Search

Advanced search

Hackney warns asbestos is present in two thirds of its council homes

PUBLISHED: 14:47 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:47 10 October 2019

Hackney Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Hackney Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Hackney Council has warned asbestos is present in two thirds of its properties, and has urged residents to get in touch with the Town Hall before carrying out any work on their own homes.

Head of resident safety Donna Bryce explained to councillors the amount of properties with asbestos-containing materials (ACMs) is normal for a housing stock of the age of Hackney's, at a meeting.

The council is developing an online portal for residents to access surveys and management plans, and has trained all staff in asbestos management to make sure enquiries are dealt with promptly.

Bryce said: "Key for us is making sure that residents don't always have to ring us up, they can go straight on to a database and get the information for themselves.

"We've got so many houses, so we're saying to tenants, if you are going to do any works, give us a ring and we can tell you where your asbestos is, if it's there."

Building materials containing asbestos were widely used until the 1980s before being finally banned in 1999.

You may also want to watch:

There has been a reduction in the number of reports of disturbed or damaged asbestos coupled with a "large increase" in the number of reports of the material's suspected presence.

The danger to health from undisturbed asbestos is currently thought to be minimal. But if products containing asbestos are sanded or drilled, harmful fibres can become airborne.

If ACMs are found to be in good condition they are left in situ, and only removed if they are likely to be disturbed through a repair, improvement or alteration.

Prolonged exposure to asbestos fibres can cause asbestosis, a serious long-term scarring of the lungs, an incurable condition which increases the risks of lung cancer.

The material can be found in boiler insulation, textured wall and ceiling coatings, or panels behind radiators.

Cllr Sharon Patrick (Lab, Kings Park) said: "It's great we're training our operatives, but I'm sure there will be many occasions where tenants are drilling through asbestos, because they don't know where it is.

"We need to make sure that tenants, residents and freeholders know where it is in their property. I would hate for anybody to get ill by drilling through it and not knowing. Most people aren't thinking about it if they're doing things to their properties to make it a bit better."

For more information see hackney.gov.uk/asbestos.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Finsbury Park flooding: People evacuated from homes after burst pipe leaves streets under water

People living in Brownswood Road woke up to flooding. Picture: @TomashhEvans

Star pupil from Homerton hoping to change narrative around young black boys after 10 Downing Street visit

Aleka and Amari at 10 Downing Street.

Finsbury Park flooding: Thames Water stops flow of water, with up to 150 homes damaged

Flooding on the Kings Crescent Estate after a water main burst in Finsbury Park. Picture: Polly Hancock

Finsbury Park flooding: Homes still without water 24 hours on as mayor criticises Thames Water

Brian Bicknell looks at the debris in the living room of the ground floor flat he shares with his wife Margaret. Picture: Polly Hancock

Go Well! Cricket fan-favourite Tailenders podcast all set for Hackney Empire shows

Felix White, shown here at the Cricket World Cup Final earlier this summer, presents Tailenders with Greg James and Jimmy Anderson. Picture: Robbie Stephenson/JMP.

Most Read

Finsbury Park flooding: People evacuated from homes after burst pipe leaves streets under water

People living in Brownswood Road woke up to flooding. Picture: @TomashhEvans

Star pupil from Homerton hoping to change narrative around young black boys after 10 Downing Street visit

Aleka and Amari at 10 Downing Street.

Finsbury Park flooding: Thames Water stops flow of water, with up to 150 homes damaged

Flooding on the Kings Crescent Estate after a water main burst in Finsbury Park. Picture: Polly Hancock

Finsbury Park flooding: Homes still without water 24 hours on as mayor criticises Thames Water

Brian Bicknell looks at the debris in the living room of the ground floor flat he shares with his wife Margaret. Picture: Polly Hancock

Go Well! Cricket fan-favourite Tailenders podcast all set for Hackney Empire shows

Felix White, shown here at the Cricket World Cup Final earlier this summer, presents Tailenders with Greg James and Jimmy Anderson. Picture: Robbie Stephenson/JMP.

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Coach Embleton pleased to see Dayton return to O’s line-up

James Dayton celebrates - after scoring for Leyton Orient at Chesterfield - with Jobi McAnuff and Joe Widdowson last season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Arsenal Women busy during international break

Arsenal's Danielle Van De Donk celebrates scoring her side's first goal of the game during the Barclays FA Women's Super League match at Leigh Sports Village, Leigh.

Oakland Raiders’ Carr hails Tottenham Stadium and joy of seeing Spurs striker Kane

Oakland Raiders Josh Jacobs scores his side's 1st touchdown during the NFL International Series match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture: Steven Paston/PA Wire.

Old Streetonians remain top of the league after a massive win at strugglers Royston

Royston V Old Streetonians . Picture: Karyn Haddon

Ronaldinho’s favourite game comes to Leyton Orient

A game being played at African Beach Teqball Cup (Pic: MaceSport)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists