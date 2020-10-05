Hackney care centre helped man made homeless by insect bite

Essex electrician Shaun Bunting is urging people to seek medical help as soon as possible after an infected insect bite caused him to lose his job and become homeless. Legs Matter

An electrician thanked a Hackney wound care centre after an infected insect bite resulted in him losing his job and becoming homeless.

Shaun Bunting is urging people to seek medical help earlier, if they are worried about their legs and feet.

The Essex electrician became homeless after being bitten by a mosquito while working abroad in Namibia and is thankful for the specialist wound care he received from Accelerate in Mare Street, Hackney.

The 53-year-old said: “I’m very grateful for the care and support I have had to help me get well and to get a roof back over my head. It sounds unbelievable to say it was caused by an insect bite on my leg.

“People just aren’t aware of the risks.”

CEO Alison Hopkins of Accelerate, a specialist wound care centre in Mare Street.

After his self-referral to the Hackney care centre Shaun was diagnosed with a hard-to-treat skin condition called pyroderma gangrenosum.

But because he did not seek treatment earlier he was left with disabilities, no longer able to work.

He said: “I’m self-employed and if I can’t work, I can’t afford to pay rent or bills. I’d gone from having a regular income to having to get by on less than £400 a month on Universal Credit.

“I ended up living on people’s sofas and eventually had to live in my car. I was in so much pain that I could barely sleep. I can understand how people are pushed to the verge of suicide by these things.”

At the height of lockdown, he was admitted to The Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel for three weeks and, after finding out he was homeless, the nurses there put him in touch with a housing association.

Within three days they’d found him temporary accommodation to move into.

Accelerate CEO Alison Hopkins is involved with the Legs Matter Campaign, working to improve care for serious lower leg conditions.

She said: “Lower limb conditions are a silent and growing epidemic, but with the right care, much of the suffering and life-changing leg and foot problems could be avoided.”

She urges people to seek help quickly if they are worried or their leg or foot is not healing, to help avoid permanent disability.

An All-Party Parliamentary Report published in 2019 revealed that every hour in England someone over 50 has a minor foot amputation and every two hours someone loses their whole leg.

From October 12-16, Legs Matter Week hopes to encourage more people to check their legs and feet using a simple three-point checklist.

Visit legsmatter.org/three-point-leg-check for more information.

Organisers have created the ‘Legs Matter Lounge’ with helpful videos, resources and free virtual events including meditation and live Q&A sessions with experts, sign up by clicking here.