Homerton chief nurse receives MBE at Windsor Castle

Homerton's Chief nurse was made an MBE by The Princess Royal at Windsor Castle on Thursday (February 24).

Chief nurse Catherine Pelley, director of governance at Homerton Hospital, was awarded an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours for services to nursing leadership.

Catherine said the award was an "honour": “I thank my present and past colleagues for the help and support they have given me.

“This is particularly true of the past two years which has seen so many difficult and unprecedented challenges.”

Catherine has over 35 years NHS experience including in care for older people, health visits, working as part of a neighbourhood nursing team and working with families affected by drug and alcohol issues.

She has served as a service commissioner in Brent and Harrow and later as a director of commissioning in Hertfordshire. She has worked at NHS England and with NHS Improvement.

Catherine was given the honour of becoming a Queen’s Nurse last year and is a recipient of the Cavell Star Award.