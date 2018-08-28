Homerton Hospital anaesthetists are first to be re-accredited under national excellence scheme

The anaesthetic team at Homerton University Hospital with their award. Archant

Anaesthetists at Homerton University Hospital became the first in the country to receive re-accreditation for a prestigious industry scheme.

The department was the first to get the initial Anaesthesia Clinical Services Accreditation (ACSA) from the Royal College of Anaesthetists (RCOA) in 2014 and has now got it again.

The scheme promotes the highest standards of service and to be recognised the department must demonstrate excellent patient experience, safety and clinical leadership.

Dr Sade Okutubo, consultant anaesthetist at the Homerton foundation trust, said: “The journey to re-accreditation though challenging and sometimes daunting, remains immensely satisfying. We are privileged to be part of a united, enthusiastic, ever evolving anaesthetic department, always achieving together.”

Professor Ravi Mahajan, president of the Royal College of Anaesthetists, said: “I am delighted to see the first NHS hospital to receive ACSA accreditation is also the first to be re-accredited.

“Achieving accreditation in the first place is a great accomplishment and it is very impressive to see the commitment and approach of the whole department to maintaining their standards and being re-accredited.