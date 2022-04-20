Fertility clinic patients impacted by Homerton shortage 'can have treatment elsewhere'
Julia Gregory Local Democracy Reporting Service
- Credit: Fin Fahey
Patients hit by staff shortages at a north London fertility clinic have been told they can be treated elsewhere.
The Homerton Hospital in Hackney had to suspend some of its fertility services because of “some extraordinary and unforeseen operational challenges”, including staff shortages at the fertility service.
The problem came when clinical scientists left the fertility unit within a short period.
It meant the fertility unit faced a shortage of staff to perform vital embryology procedures.
The hospital hopes to resume a normal service within the next six months.
It has now found spaces on the patient list for fresh embryo transfers at Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust and Barts Centre for Reproductive Medicine.
The Homerton is contacting patients to let them know and staff will be talking to them in the next few weeks to discuss their options. They will talk to them about whether they want to start treatment at the other centres or stay on the waiting list at the Homerton Fertility Centre.
Most Read
- 1 Help identify man sought in connection with sexual assault on bus
- 2 Local elections 2022: All the candidates standing in Hackney
- 3 Nish Kumar on bread rolls, trolling and being back in Hackney
- 4 Case discontinued against teen charged with attempted murder
- 5 Jailed: 15 north London offenders put behind bars in March
- 6 Jailed: Highbury rapist who filmed offending on phone
- 7 Met officer dismissed after inappropriate contact with teenagers
- 8 Blow the Fuse: Jazz returns to Stoke Newington
- 9 London local elections 2022: parties race to address cost of living crisis
- 10 Tributes as Hackney legal champion dies aged 54
They are being told they will have named doctors, nurses and administrative members at both trusts to “ensure a seamless transfer and maintain frequent communication”.
It will mean those teams will manage the transfer of medical notes.
Dr Garima Srivastava, Homerton’s fertility clinical lead said the centre in Hackney will resume frozen embryo transfers and intrauterine inseminations at the Homerton Fertility Centre Site from May.
One woman, Emily, from Haringey, had said the delays to treatment forced her to consider borrowing money to fund treatment privately.
She said she had started treatment at the Homerton Centre before managers said it would be put on hold.
Emily said delays are crucial for people awaiting fertility treatment.
“It’s a time sensitive thing. I do not think if they did not have capacity they should even start treating you.”
She said other women like her have had their cycles abandoned at the Homerton and had started to look elsewhere in their hope of having a baby.