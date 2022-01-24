With Plan B restrictions ending this week, how many Covid patients are there at Homerton Hospital currently?

The latest government data shows trust that runs the hospital had 79 Covid patients, including four on ventilators, on January 18.

This compared with 89 cases, including six patients on ventilators, a week earlier.

In the week to January 18, an average of 80 beds at Homerton Hospital were occupied by patients with confirmed Covid each day.

This average was down 12 per cent from the previous week, when it was 91.

There were five people on ventilators each day on average in both weeks.

The data does not separate patients who were admitted for Covid and those who tested positive after being admitted.