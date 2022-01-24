News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Health

Covid patient numbers at Homerton Hospital with Plan B rules set to lift

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 4:37 PM January 24, 2022
Updated: 4:44 PM January 24, 2022
Homerton Hospital

Are Covid patients numbers falling at Homerton University Hospital? - Credit: Fin Fahey

With Plan B restrictions ending this week, how many Covid patients are there at Homerton Hospital currently?

The latest government data shows trust that runs the hospital had 79 Covid patients, including four on ventilators, on January 18.

This compared with 89 cases, including six patients on ventilators, a week earlier.

In the week to January 18, an average of 80 beds at Homerton Hospital were occupied by patients with confirmed Covid each day.

READ MORE: 'We must learn to live with Covid' says health secretary on Plan B's end

This average was down 12 per cent from the previous week, when it was 91.

There were five people on ventilators each day on average in both weeks.

The data does not separate patients who were admitted for Covid and those who tested positive after being admitted.

Most Read

  1. 1 Four Hackney and Islington properties with amazing skyline views
  2. 2 Man rushed to hospital following Stoke Newington stabbing
  3. 3 'Catastrophic consequences': Hundreds of unvaccinated could lose work at Homerton Hospital
  1. 4 Haggerston celebrates the Chinese Lunar New Year
  2. 5 Artisan coffee house opens in Angel Central following £16m refurbishment
  3. 6 Shoreditch floral café blooms at new premises in Bethnal Green
  4. 7 Revealed: Hackney, Islington and Newham are boroughs with most LTNs
  5. 8 Gun found in car as Met makes 130 arrests during drugs op
  6. 9 Dalston delivery drivers demand shelter, safety and 'dignity'
  7. 10 Three jailed after 'horrific' revenge attack on teenage boy near Finsbury Park
London Live News
Data
Coronavirus
Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Emergency services at the scene after a woman was hit by an e-scooter in Kingsland High Street

London Live News

Woman 'may face life-changing injuries' after Dalston e-scooter crash

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
A police car

London Live News

Man arrested over two separate rape allegations - one previously unknown...

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Police officer stock

Missing People

Girl reported missing from Hackney found

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Dalston McDonalds protest

Hackney Council

Dalston food couriers protest will disrupt deliveries this afternoon

Mia Lyndon

Logo Icon