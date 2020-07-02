Homerton Hospital rated ‘Outstanding’ by CQC

Homerton Hospital has been rated “Outstanding” by the Care Quality Comission (CQC).

The hospital, which was rated “Good” in previous visits, has now attained the highest possible rating from the CQC following an inspection of the hospital in January last year.

Trust Chief Executive Tracey Fletcher said: “An ‘Outstanding’ rating is the highest accolade a hospital can achieve and is a true reflection of the very high standards set by our staff at all levels in caring for our patients every day of the year.

“This is formal recognition that Homerton is a very special place with very special people and comes on top of the magnificent efforts made by everyone during the coronavirus emergency including our community teams and staff at Mary Seacole.”

The areas CQC inspectors focused on were elderly care services, maternity and end of life care.

We are delighted that the inspectors have praised examples of good practice in our elderly care wards and in our maternity unit. We also appreciate they recognise the work that we have done in the area of end of life care. We congratulate all staff who have contributed to these excellent scores.

“However, the inspectors have highlighted some issues we need to focus on. We will be working to resolve these issues over the next few months as we return to some level of normal service.”

Issues include adressing “the lack of connection between the hospital’s electronic record systems used to access data.

Inspectors were “particularly impressed” with the complimentary messages and thank you cards given to staff from patients and relatives on the elderly care wards.

The Care Quality Commission is an executive non-departmental public body of the Department of Health and Social Care and it was established in 2009 to regulate and inspect health and social care services in England.

