Search

Advanced search

Homerton Hospital service shortlisted for national Patient Safety Awards

PUBLISHED: 17:50 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:50 07 July 2020

A Homerton hospital nurse-led service has been shortlisted for the 2020 Patient Safety Awards. Picture: Archant

A Homerton hospital nurse-led service has been shortlisted for the 2020 Patient Safety Awards. Picture: Archant

Archant

A Homerton Hospital nurse-led service has been shortlisted for this year’s Health Service Journal (HSJ) Patient Safety Awards.

Homerton Hospital was “delighted” to announce that The Primary Care MARAC (Multi-Agency Risk Assesment Conference) Liason Service (MLS) was short listed for the NHS Safeguarding initiative category.

The service faced tough competition from hundreds of applicants.

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: Homerton Hospital rated ‘Outstanding’ by CQC.

Jessica Woods the Primary Care MARAC Liaison Nurse said: “This nomination has been a tremendous boost to safeguarding colleagues and we are sure it will bolster our continued efforts to improve our services locally.”

MLS was developed and piloted in 2015 with Hackney’s Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), Hackney Public Health and the Homerton Safeguarding Children Team to deliver improved outcomes for victims of domestic abuse.

It’s aim is to ensure information about victims of domestic abuse is sought, retrieved and presented to risk assessment agencies and resulting safety plans shared with GPs.

Winners will be selected at virtual awards ceremony in November.

The news comes as the hospital begins slowly easing visitor restrictions.

READ MORE: Homerton hospital brings back services suspended during the Covid-19 crisis.

Since the Covid-19 lockdown began at end of March, the hospital was closed to all visitors with only a few exceptions.

But now, it is able to lift some of these restrictions as wards begin to reopen.

For more information on the easing of visitor restrictions visit www.homerton.nhs.uk/coronavirus-updates

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Dispersal order covering E5, E8 and N16 post codes implemented after Clarence Road stabbing

The man was attacked in Clarence Road. Picture: @999London

Council bans alcohol at London Fields due to “unacceptable scenes”

The majority of fines issued at London Fields since lockdown began have been for urination. Picture: Polly Richards

Green Lanes Walk stabbing: Five Hackney youths charged with attempted murder

Green Lanes Walk where the boy was stabbed. Picture: Google Maps

Turkish family targeted by racist graffiti outside home near Haggerston Park

Racist graffiti left outside a Turkish family's home. Picture: Courtesy of HSUTR

Hackney pubs and restaurants reopen offering a new socially distanced way of socialising

The Three Compasses Dalston pub had a successful reopening on July 4. Picture: Three Compasses Dalston

Most Read

Dispersal order covering E5, E8 and N16 post codes implemented after Clarence Road stabbing

The man was attacked in Clarence Road. Picture: @999London

Council bans alcohol at London Fields due to “unacceptable scenes”

The majority of fines issued at London Fields since lockdown began have been for urination. Picture: Polly Richards

Green Lanes Walk stabbing: Five Hackney youths charged with attempted murder

Green Lanes Walk where the boy was stabbed. Picture: Google Maps

Turkish family targeted by racist graffiti outside home near Haggerston Park

Racist graffiti left outside a Turkish family's home. Picture: Courtesy of HSUTR

Hackney pubs and restaurants reopen offering a new socially distanced way of socialising

The Three Compasses Dalston pub had a successful reopening on July 4. Picture: Three Compasses Dalston

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Foord excited to get back to action at Arsenal

Caitlin Foord celebrates with Jordan Nobbs after netting on her Arsenal debut against Lewes (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Striker Harrold loved O’s championship winning season despite finding it hard at times

Matt Harrold sweeps home Leyton Orient's second goal against Walsall (pic Simon O'Connor)

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho ‘happy’ with heated exchange between team-mates

Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur and Seamus Coleman of Everton during Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton, Premier League Football at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 6th July 2020

Arteta seeking Ceballos deal for Arsenal

Arsenal's Dani Ceballos (left) and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez battle for the ball

Man who attacked victim in ‘brutal’ Hackney stabbing jailed for 14 years

Duclant Tampawo. Picture: Met Police