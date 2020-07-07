Homerton Hospital service shortlisted for national Patient Safety Awards

A Homerton Hospital nurse-led service has been shortlisted for this year’s Health Service Journal (HSJ) Patient Safety Awards.

Homerton Hospital was “delighted” to announce that The Primary Care MARAC (Multi-Agency Risk Assesment Conference) Liason Service (MLS) was short listed for the NHS Safeguarding initiative category.

The service faced tough competition from hundreds of applicants.

Jessica Woods the Primary Care MARAC Liaison Nurse said: “This nomination has been a tremendous boost to safeguarding colleagues and we are sure it will bolster our continued efforts to improve our services locally.”

MLS was developed and piloted in 2015 with Hackney’s Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), Hackney Public Health and the Homerton Safeguarding Children Team to deliver improved outcomes for victims of domestic abuse.

It’s aim is to ensure information about victims of domestic abuse is sought, retrieved and presented to risk assessment agencies and resulting safety plans shared with GPs.

Winners will be selected at virtual awards ceremony in November.

The news comes as the hospital begins slowly easing visitor restrictions.

Since the Covid-19 lockdown began at end of March, the hospital was closed to all visitors with only a few exceptions.

But now, it is able to lift some of these restrictions as wards begin to reopen.

For more information on the easing of visitor restrictions visit www.homerton.nhs.uk/coronavirus-updates