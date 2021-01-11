Prince William's virtual chat with Homerton staff on coping with Covid

Published: 12:44 PM January 11, 2021

The prince's royal online chat with Homerton staff was joined by chief nurse Catherine Pelley, matron of acute services Alesia Parker, occupational therapist Nazia Ahmad, intensive care sister Debbie Bedassie, consultant physician and clinical lead for acute ambulatory care Dr Carlo Prina and head of commercial services Wayne Sexton. - Credit: Homerton Hospital

Homerton Hospital had a virtual royal visit by the Duke of Cambridge last week.

Six members of Homerton’s staff gave Prince William an update on how the hospital is coping during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK.

The 45-minute online chat took place on January 7 and covered how staff have dealt with the pressures of caring for Covid patients, now and over the past 10 months.

Homerton's chief nurse Catherine Pelley took part in the chat and said: “[The duke] was keen to know what was being done to support staff, and what innovations and initiatives we have put in place to ensure our staff have an opportunity to break out from the pressures of work and access professionals who can aid them in addressing their psychological needs.”

The chief nurse added that staff were “delighted” to have the opportunity to brief the duke on the current situation and thanked him for his support during a "difficult time".

The prince's royal online chat with Homerton staff was joined by chief nurse Catherine Pelley, matron of acute services Alesia Parker, occupational therapist Nazia Ahmad, intensive care sister Debbie Bedassie, consultant physician and clinical lead for acute ambulatory care Dr Carlo Prina and head of commercial services Wayne Sexton. - Credit: Homerton Hospital

READ MORE: Prince William visits Homerton’s Core Arts college for people with severe and enduring mental health problems