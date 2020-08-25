Search

Advanced search

Homerton Hospital workers plan pay rise protest: ‘You clapped us, then slapped us’

PUBLISHED: 14:42 24 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:48 25 August 2020

NHS workers marching to Downing Street to demand a pay rise. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

NHS workers marching to Downing Street to demand a pay rise. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Homerton Hospital workers are planning a socially distanced protest in September after many were not included in a recent pay rise announcement.

Homerton Hospital health worker, Jordan Rivera, speaking at a demo in July.Homerton Hospital health worker, Jordan Rivera, speaking at a demo in July.

In July, almost a million public sector workers, including police, dentists and doctors, were granted an above-inflation pay-rise by the government but nurses and junior doctors have not been included in the plans due to a separate three-year deal agreed with NHS trade unions.

READ MORE: Black Lives Matter protesters support Homerton Hospital staff in campaign to tackle inequality

Hackney health worker Jordan Rivera said the pandemic was handled “woefully, leaving key-workers “in danger” and “bearing the brunt of the work.”

Jordan said: “You clapped us, and then slapped us, when you said not one penny extra.”

On August 8, health workers took to the streets in London, Liverpool, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Cardiff and elsewhere across the UK to protest their pay.On August 8, health workers took to the streets in London, Liverpool, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Cardiff and elsewhere across the UK to protest their pay.

She later added: “The last six months have left us exhausted and frightened. We’ve lost colleagues, and friends including disproportionate number of Black and minority ethnic colleagues. Yet the majority of us got just 1.67%, which is below inflation. If this is not the year to get a proper payrise,then when?”

Nurses, junior doctors and other non-medical staff on the Agenda for Change national pay system are currently in the third and final year of a pay and contract reform deal.

You may also want to watch:

The government said it is expecting a review of pay from the NHS’ Pay Review Body.

Healthworker Jordan Rivera at an NHS pay rise protest in central London on August 8.Healthworker Jordan Rivera at an NHS pay rise protest in central London on August 8.

READ MORE Homerton hospital cleaners’ union threaten strike action over contract row

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson stated:“We are incredibly grateful for the hard work and dedication of all our health and care staff during the pandemic, and we will continue to ensure all staff are rewarded fairly.

“We are committed to supporting our NHS and everyone working in it.”

It says the Agenda for Change deal has already delivered year-on-year pay increases for NHS staff including a 12% rise in the starting salary for a newly qualified nurse.

Homerton Hospital workers joined a rally after many were left out of government plans for a pay rise this year.Homerton Hospital workers joined a rally after many were left out of government plans for a pay rise this year.

The government added that its new People Plan aims to ensure the “right measures” are put in place to support and grow the workforce and it recently announced a further £3 billion for the NHS in addition to the promise of funding boost of £33.9 billion by 2024.

READ MORE: Homerton hospital brings back services suspended during the Covid-19 crisis

On August 8, health workers took to the streets in London, Liverpool, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Cardiff and elsewhere across the UK to protest their pay.

Homerton Hospital workers plan to rally again opposite the front entrance of the hospital on September 26 at 4.30pm.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Appeal to trace witnesses of homophobic attack in Stamford Hill

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered a homophobic attack and was robbed in Stamford Hill in July. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Islington and Hackney dealers jailed after sending 1,800 parcels of drugs around world

James Willoughby and Mac Cheremeh. Picture: Essex Police

Find your local London restaurants offering the Eat Out To Help Out Scheme

Restaurants can offer 50 per cent off up to £10. Picture: Dan Gold/Unsplash

Homerton Hospital workers plan pay rise protest: ‘You clapped us, then slapped us’

NHS workers marching to Downing Street to demand a pay rise. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Domestic abuse charity lodges formal complaint against Hackney mayor amid premises dispute

Founder of Sistah Space Ngozi Fulani speaks about premises dispute at protest agaisnt the council's decision. Picture: Andy Commons

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Appeal to trace witnesses of homophobic attack in Stamford Hill

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered a homophobic attack and was robbed in Stamford Hill in July. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Islington and Hackney dealers jailed after sending 1,800 parcels of drugs around world

James Willoughby and Mac Cheremeh. Picture: Essex Police

Find your local London restaurants offering the Eat Out To Help Out Scheme

Restaurants can offer 50 per cent off up to £10. Picture: Dan Gold/Unsplash

Homerton Hospital workers plan pay rise protest: ‘You clapped us, then slapped us’

NHS workers marching to Downing Street to demand a pay rise. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Domestic abuse charity lodges formal complaint against Hackney mayor amid premises dispute

Founder of Sistah Space Ngozi Fulani speaks about premises dispute at protest agaisnt the council's decision. Picture: Andy Commons

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

John Simpson and Martin Andersson guide Middlesex to victory over Sussex

Middlesex's John Simpson (right) in action during day one of The Bob Willis Trophy match at Radlett Cricket Club, Radlett.

Stoke Newington woman celebrates 107th birthday after surviving coronavirus

Angela's celebrated her birthday with cake and champagne. Picture: Courtesy of the Hutor family

Album review: The Loft Club – Dreaming The Impossible

Album review: The Loft Club Dreaming the Impossible

O’s expected to continue to rotate squad in pre-season

Conor Wilkinson of Orient during Northampton Town vs Leyton Orient, Friendly Match Football at the PTS Academy Stadium on 22nd August 2020

Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema voted WSL PFA player of the year

Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020