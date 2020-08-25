Homerton Hospital workers plan pay rise protest: ‘You clapped us, then slapped us’

NHS workers marching to Downing Street to demand a pay rise. Picture: Yui Mok/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Homerton Hospital workers are planning a socially distanced protest in September after many were not included in a recent pay rise announcement.

Homerton Hospital health worker, Jordan Rivera, speaking at a demo in July. Homerton Hospital health worker, Jordan Rivera, speaking at a demo in July.

In July, almost a million public sector workers, including police, dentists and doctors, were granted an above-inflation pay-rise by the government but nurses and junior doctors have not been included in the plans due to a separate three-year deal agreed with NHS trade unions.

Hackney health worker Jordan Rivera said the pandemic was handled “woefully, leaving key-workers “in danger” and “bearing the brunt of the work.”

Jordan said: “You clapped us, and then slapped us, when you said not one penny extra.”

On August 8, health workers took to the streets in London, Liverpool, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Cardiff and elsewhere across the UK to protest their pay. On August 8, health workers took to the streets in London, Liverpool, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Cardiff and elsewhere across the UK to protest their pay.

She later added: “The last six months have left us exhausted and frightened. We’ve lost colleagues, and friends including disproportionate number of Black and minority ethnic colleagues. Yet the majority of us got just 1.67%, which is below inflation. If this is not the year to get a proper payrise,then when?”

Nurses, junior doctors and other non-medical staff on the Agenda for Change national pay system are currently in the third and final year of a pay and contract reform deal.

The government said it is expecting a review of pay from the NHS’ Pay Review Body.

Healthworker Jordan Rivera at an NHS pay rise protest in central London on August 8. Healthworker Jordan Rivera at an NHS pay rise protest in central London on August 8.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson stated:“We are incredibly grateful for the hard work and dedication of all our health and care staff during the pandemic, and we will continue to ensure all staff are rewarded fairly.

“We are committed to supporting our NHS and everyone working in it.”

It says the Agenda for Change deal has already delivered year-on-year pay increases for NHS staff including a 12% rise in the starting salary for a newly qualified nurse.

Homerton Hospital workers joined a rally after many were left out of government plans for a pay rise this year. Homerton Hospital workers joined a rally after many were left out of government plans for a pay rise this year.

The government added that its new People Plan aims to ensure the “right measures” are put in place to support and grow the workforce and it recently announced a further £3 billion for the NHS in addition to the promise of funding boost of £33.9 billion by 2024.

Homerton Hospital workers plan to rally again opposite the front entrance of the hospital on September 26 at 4.30pm.