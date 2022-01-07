News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
How many Covid patients are in hospital in Hackney?

Andrew Brookes

Published: 3:54 PM January 7, 2022
A nurse checks on a patient suffering with Covid-19 on the critical care unit at the Royal Papworth

Here's how many Covid patients are in hospital in Hackney currently - Credit: PA Images

With the Omicron variant quickly spreading across the capital, what is the situation in Hackney?

The latest government data for the Homerton University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust shows there were 85 confirmed Covid-19 patients in hospital on December 28.

Five were being treated in mechanical ventilation beds on that day.

Eleven Covid patients were admitted on Boxing Day, December 26 - the most recent date that government daily admissions data was published.

In the week ending December 28, an average of 66 beds were occupied by confirmed Covid patients each day in Homerton University Hospital, which is run by the trust.

This average was up 43.5pc on the previous week, when it was 46, according to Hackney Council.

The total figure includes six people on mechanical ventilation and 60 in other beds.

