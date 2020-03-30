Coronavirus: Hospitalised cases in City and Hackney reach 177

Members of the London Fire Brigade at the ExCel centre in London which is being made into a temporary hospital - the NHS Nightingale Hospital - comprising of two wards, each of 2,000 people, to help tackle coronavirus. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/ PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

The number of people hospitalised with coronavirus in City and Hackney stood at 177 as of 9am on Sunday, according to Public Health England (PHE).

The figure has risen by 50 per cent since Thursday, when 119 people were confirmed to have the illness in the two districts which share a health authority.

Elsewhere, 141 cases have been confirmed in Haringey and 141 have people tested positive in Islington.

But the actual number of cases is far higher due to the limited amount of tests being carried out.

In total, 19,522 people in the UK have been diagnosed with Covid-19.

As of 5pm on Saturday, 1,228 patients in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus have died.

The death toll too, is likely to be higher, as it does not include people who have died at home without having been tested for the virus. At least 135 people have recovered from Covid-19 in the UK.

