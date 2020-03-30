Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Hospitalised cases in City and Hackney reach 177

PUBLISHED: 11:41 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:53 30 March 2020

Members of the London Fire Brigade at the ExCel centre in London which is being made into a temporary hospital - the NHS Nightingale Hospital - comprising of two wards, each of 2,000 people, to help tackle coronavirus. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/ PA Wire/PA Images

Members of the London Fire Brigade at the ExCel centre in London which is being made into a temporary hospital - the NHS Nightingale Hospital - comprising of two wards, each of 2,000 people, to help tackle coronavirus. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/ PA Wire/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

The number of people hospitalised with coronavirus in City and Hackney stood at 177 as of 9am on Sunday, according to Public Health England (PHE).

The figure has risen by 50 per cent since Thursday, when 119 people were confirmed to have the illness in the two districts which share a health authority.

Elsewhere, 141 cases have been confirmed in Haringey and 141 have people tested positive in Islington.

But the actual number of cases is far higher due to the limited amount of tests being carried out.

In total, 19,522 people in the UK have been diagnosed with Covid-19.

As of 5pm on Saturday, 1,228 patients in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus have died.

The death toll too, is likely to be higher, as it does not include people who have died at home without having been tested for the virus.  At least 135 people have recovered from Covid-19 in the UK.

Click here to join the discussion in our coronavirus Facebook group.

Click here for a directory of agencies that are helping people during the pandemic.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Hackney Council announces measures to support residents through the coronavirus pandemic

A man wearing a protective face mask cycles in central London, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson has put the UK in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: Victoria Jones/ PA

There With You: Directory lists small businesses delivering supplies during coronavirus outbreak

Jenna and Basil Fansa.

Coronavirus: Hospitalised cases in City and Hackney reach 177

Members of the London Fire Brigade at the ExCel centre in London which is being made into a temporary hospital - the NHS Nightingale Hospital - comprising of two wards, each of 2,000 people, to help tackle coronavirus. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/ PA Wire/PA Images

Kingsland Road Pharmacy gets screen fitted to protect staff and patients

Pharmacy staff and patients are happy to have an extra layer of protection from transmission of Coronavirus. Picture: Graham Carty

Coronavirus: Hackney Council opens Clissold 45 minutes earlier amid reports park has become a ‘virus farm’

Clissold Park.

Most Read

Hackney Council announces measures to support residents through the coronavirus pandemic

A man wearing a protective face mask cycles in central London, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson has put the UK in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: Victoria Jones/ PA

There With You: Directory lists small businesses delivering supplies during coronavirus outbreak

Jenna and Basil Fansa.

Coronavirus: Hospitalised cases in City and Hackney reach 177

Members of the London Fire Brigade at the ExCel centre in London which is being made into a temporary hospital - the NHS Nightingale Hospital - comprising of two wards, each of 2,000 people, to help tackle coronavirus. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/ PA Wire/PA Images

Kingsland Road Pharmacy gets screen fitted to protect staff and patients

Pharmacy staff and patients are happy to have an extra layer of protection from transmission of Coronavirus. Picture: Graham Carty

Coronavirus: Hackney Council opens Clissold 45 minutes earlier amid reports park has become a ‘virus farm’

Clissold Park.

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Leyton Orient will offer 100 free tickets to NHS staff next season

Leyton Orient players training at Brisbane Road (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Coronavirus: New dates for Tokyo Olympics revealed

A general view of Olympic Rings outside The Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

Premier League clubs consider World Cup-style way to end season

A general view of Wembley Stadium

Kane will not stay at Spurs ‘for sake of it’

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane.

Coronavirus: Arsenal Women’s Peyraud-Magnin reveals positive test

Pauline Peyraud-Magnin of Arsenal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24