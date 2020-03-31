‘The Jewish community doesn’t watch TV’: ‘Hundreds’ infected with coronavirus and five dead in Stamford Hill

The Orthodox Jewish voluntary neighbourhood watch group Shomrim has been working with police to encourage the Stamford Hill community to stay at home to stop the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Shomrim Stamford Hill Shomrim Stamford Hill

Volunteers from Shomrim have been driving around in car blasting out loudspeaker messages warning people to stay indoors after “hundreds” of people in Stamford Hill’s Orthodox Charedi Jewish have been infected with coronavirus and five have died, including a leading rabbi.

The Orthodox Jewish voluntary neighbourhood watch group Shomrim has been driving around in a car with a loud speaker, telling people to stay at home to stop the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Shomrim Stamford Hill The Orthodox Jewish voluntary neighbourhood watch group Shomrim has been driving around in a car with a loud speaker, telling people to stay at home to stop the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Shomrim Stamford Hill

The community’s private ambulance service Hatzola took 33 patients to Homerton Hospital on Saturday alone - but people are apparently still out and about shopping for next week’s Passover celebrations, oblivious to the dangers posed by the contagious disease.

The Jewish civilian patrol organisation Shomrim has enlisted the help of Dr Horowitz from the Leadale practice in Ravensdale Road, to warn people to adhere to the government’s lockdown. If they go out of their homes to socialise they are “putting their own lives at risk and those of everyone else they come across”, he has said.

In an online video, he tells people: “We are living in absolutely extraordinary times. It’s unknown the last time the government closed down places of worship, and all social activities. One should not go out to minyan or have a minyan even in one’s own house.”

According to Jewish law it is necessary to say prayers in a group of at least 10 men, which is called a minyan.

The Orthodox Jewish voluntary neighbourhood watch group Shomrim has been working with police to encourage the Stamford Hill community to stay at home to stop the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Shomrim Stamford Hill The Orthodox Jewish voluntary neighbourhood watch group Shomrim has been working with police to encourage the Stamford Hill community to stay at home to stop the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Shomrim Stamford Hill

“Previously it was Jewish law that prayers should be said this way but now it’s become law that people say prayers alone,” said Chaim Hochhauser from Shomrim, who is leading a battle to get people to comply with social distancing.

He estimates at least 200 people in his community are now ill in bed with the virus, and believes five people are confirmed to have died of coronavirus.

“They died in hospital and funerals were made but it wasn’t announced and no one knew about it. The body was buried, and there were 10 people and that was it,” he said.

“We are trying to save lives, and that’s the only way of staying at home.”

The Orthodox Jewish voluntary neighbourhood watch group Shomrim has been distributing food to those self-isolating becuase of coronavirus. Picture: Shomrim Stamford Hill The Orthodox Jewish voluntary neighbourhood watch group Shomrim has been distributing food to those self-isolating becuase of coronavirus. Picture: Shomrim Stamford Hill

The death of Rabbi Ashknizy from the Lordship Road synagogue Stanslowa has “really hit the community hard”.

The 69-year-old rabbi is believed to have been previously fit with no prior medical problems and was admitted to Homerton Hospital last week before dying on Sunday.

“It’s shocking,” said Mr Hochhauser. “It has made a lot of people think. You can’t bring back a dead body, so watch it now before it’s too late.

The Orthodox Jewish voluntary neighbourhood watch group Shomrim has been distributing food to people self-isolating because of coronavirus. Picture: Shomrim Stamford Hill The Orthodox Jewish voluntary neighbourhood watch group Shomrim has been distributing food to people self-isolating because of coronavirus. Picture: Shomrim Stamford Hill

“It’s a small community and everyone knows each other or are related to each other, and we are trying to get the message out there.

“The community doesn’t watch TV or listen to the radio, so they don’t know much of what is happening outside,” he added.

“It’s only what we give out. We are trying to do the best we can and have been going around in a car with a loud speaker with messages from rabbis and from us to stay at home.

“Yesterday we gave out toys for children who are stuck at home, and we are giving out meals.”

He is frustrated that some people are still not getting the message.

“It’s coming up to Passover, and people are trying to do their shopping, so a lot of the shops are overcrowded, but we went out with the police today to get the message out there.”

Springfield Police have warned that anyone outside breaching the lockdown will be fined at least £60.

“Police now have greater powers to ensure public health during the Covid19 pandemic,” they said. “Do not go outside unless necessary.

“If you fail to comply with this direction you may be fined up to £60, which will double with each fine. If you still do not comply you will be arrested.”

