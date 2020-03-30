Search

Advanced search

Kingsland Road Pharmacy gets screen fitted to protect staff and patients

PUBLISHED: 09:24 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:24 30 March 2020

Pharmacy staff and patients are happy to have an extra layer of protection from transmission of Coronavirus. Picture: Graham Carty

Pharmacy staff and patients are happy to have an extra layer of protection from transmission of Coronavirus. Picture: Graham Carty

Graham Carty

A pharmacy on Kingsland Road has been fitted with a screen to help reduce the likelihood of Covid-19 spreading between patients and staff.

Screens like this could help slow the spread of Covid-19. Picture: Graham CartyScreens like this could help slow the spread of Covid-19. Picture: Graham Carty

The screen was installed on March 25 and acts as an added layer of protection keeping key workers on the front-line safe.

Graham Carty Manager of Business Interiors GB, the company that made the screen, said: “It’s basically a screen to help to stop any airborne particles when pharmacist staff speak to patients.

You may also want to watch:

The pharmacist said he had a lot of good comments from customers and staff when I spoke to him last night.

Graham says they have made protective screens and fitted rooms in other pharmacies in places in and around London. Picutre: Graham CartyGraham says they have made protective screens and fitted rooms in other pharmacies in places in and around London. Picutre: Graham Carty

We all need to take the two metre rule seriously.”

Graham says they are making another screen for a pharmacy in Luton and more screens and separate rooms are being fitted in pharmacies to reduce the spread of disease.

Precautionary measures like this will likely become common place across the country as work places and the public adjust to life during the outbreak.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Hackney Council announces measures to support residents through the coronavirus pandemic

A man wearing a protective face mask cycles in central London, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson has put the UK in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: Victoria Jones/ PA

Coronavirus: Hackney Council opens Clissold 45 minutes earlier amid reports park has become a ‘virus farm’

Clissold Park.

Kingsland Road Pharmacy gets screen fitted to protect staff and patients

Pharmacy staff and patients are happy to have an extra layer of protection from transmission of Coronavirus. Picture: Graham Carty

70 firefighters tackle blaze off Old Street in Hoxton

The fire in Charles Square, Hoxton. Picture: Michael Barnwell

There With You: Directory lists small businesses delivering supplies during coronavirus outbreak

Jenna and Basil Fansa.

Most Read

Hackney Council announces measures to support residents through the coronavirus pandemic

A man wearing a protective face mask cycles in central London, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson has put the UK in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: Victoria Jones/ PA

Coronavirus: Hackney Council opens Clissold 45 minutes earlier amid reports park has become a ‘virus farm’

Clissold Park.

Kingsland Road Pharmacy gets screen fitted to protect staff and patients

Pharmacy staff and patients are happy to have an extra layer of protection from transmission of Coronavirus. Picture: Graham Carty

70 firefighters tackle blaze off Old Street in Hoxton

The fire in Charles Square, Hoxton. Picture: Michael Barnwell

There With You: Directory lists small businesses delivering supplies during coronavirus outbreak

Jenna and Basil Fansa.

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Song goes to FIFA over FC Sion sacking

Alex Song in action for West Ham

Coronavirus: Delay could affect World Cup says Kane

Harry Kane during a training session at the Tottenham Hotspur Training Ground

Founder of Hackney domestic violence charity warns Covid-19 lockdown is pressure cooker for abuse

Sistah space was founded after the brutal murder of Valerie Forde and her baby daughter after Valerie had reported a threat to kill to police. (From left) Valerie's daughter Carrise, Speaker of Hackney Claire Potter, Ngozi Fulani Sistah Space (SS), SS Djan youth ambassador and SS patron, reggae singer Stushie aka 'Miss Reggae Gold'

There With You: Directory lists small businesses delivering supplies during coronavirus outbreak

Jenna and Basil Fansa.

Kingsland Road Pharmacy gets screen fitted to protect staff and patients

Pharmacy staff and patients are happy to have an extra layer of protection from transmission of Coronavirus. Picture: Graham Carty
Drive 24