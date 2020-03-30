Kingsland Road Pharmacy gets screen fitted to protect staff and patients

Pharmacy staff and patients are happy to have an extra layer of protection from transmission of Coronavirus. Picture: Graham Carty Graham Carty

A pharmacy on Kingsland Road has been fitted with a screen to help reduce the likelihood of Covid-19 spreading between patients and staff.

Screens like this could help slow the spread of Covid-19. Picture: Graham Carty Screens like this could help slow the spread of Covid-19. Picture: Graham Carty

The screen was installed on March 25 and acts as an added layer of protection keeping key workers on the front-line safe.

Graham Carty Manager of Business Interiors GB, the company that made the screen, said: “It’s basically a screen to help to stop any airborne particles when pharmacist staff speak to patients.

The pharmacist said he had a lot of good comments from customers and staff when I spoke to him last night.

Graham says they have made protective screens and fitted rooms in other pharmacies in places in and around London. Picutre: Graham Carty Graham says they have made protective screens and fitted rooms in other pharmacies in places in and around London. Picutre: Graham Carty

We all need to take the two metre rule seriously.”

Graham says they are making another screen for a pharmacy in Luton and more screens and separate rooms are being fitted in pharmacies to reduce the spread of disease.

Precautionary measures like this will likely become common place across the country as work places and the public adjust to life during the outbreak.