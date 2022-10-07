News

Daneel Phillips is a climate change documentary filmmaker and is a cycling buddy for Made In Hackney's community meal service, delivering meals to recipients - Credit: Made In Hackney

A Hackney charity is unleashing teams of runners dressed as fruits and vegetables around the borough to raise money for struggling households.

The Veg Dash will take place on October 15 and is organised by charity and plant-based community cookery school Made In Hackney.

Sarah Bentley, the charity's founder, said: "The Veg Dash is a fun, inclusive fundraising event. It is critical as many Hackney households are struggling with the cost of living crisis."

Participants must "dash" to ten different fruit and vegetable-themed stops, acquiring photographic evidence at each one.

"Dashers" can, "run, walk, roll or even jump on public transport dressed in their veggie finest to complete the route".

The event aims to raise £20,000 to provide 10,000 meals this winter for households struggling to afford nourishing food. The money will go towards Made In Hackney's emergency meal service, which provides free meals for struggling Hackney residents.

Digital fundraising and marketing manager Pamela Daniels said: "At our emergency meal service, people from the community can register and it's not a vetted process whatsoever. So, if you're struggling to access food, you can put yourself on the list.

"We deliver on Tuesdays and Thursdays, three meals to each person in the household. It's all plant-based, really delicious, really nutritious food."

Naomi Clark is a responsible tourism collaborator and has been a cycling buddy for Made In Hackney since the meal service was launched in March 2020 - Credit: Made In Hackney

She added: "Because of the cost of living crisis and the fact that winter's coming, we want to be able to extend that to more people.

"The best way to do that is having fun so we're hoping that Hackney is going to be full of fruit and veg' running around, people are going to be like: 'What's going on?'"

The Veg Dash will begin at 11am, with a warmup at 10.30am, and will start and end at Liberty Hall, the charity's cookery school.

Participants can make their way through the stops in whatever order they choose. According to Pamela, the recommended route is just under 5km.

Best costumes, the team that fundraises the most and the funniest selfies will win prized, the best of which is a free, 10-person dinner party cooked by a Made In Hackney chef.

To donate, visit localgiving.org/appeal/madeinhackneyvegdash2022/, and to sign up as a team or a solo runner, visit madeinhackney.org/news/latest-news/122