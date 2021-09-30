Man with Parkinson's walks from Scotland to Hackney for charity

Published: 5:34 PM September 30, 2021

Bill Bucklew is walking from Scotland to Hackney to raise cash for Parkinson's charities after being diagnosed with the condition at 43 years old. - Credit: Courtesy of Bill Bucklew

A man living with Parkinson's Disease is walking all the way from the country's northeastern tip in Scotland to Hoxton to raise vital funds for research into the condition.

Bill Bucklew, who was diagnosed with early onset Parkinson's at 43 years old, set off from John O'Groats in Scotland on September 14. He has been walking around 40 miles a a day and will walk 670 miles in total.

Bill said: “I went improperly diagnosed for around seven years, which has made me determined to raise awareness of the condition wherever I can."

"Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, and we need to ensure that people are able to get a diagnosis and access to treatment and support as soon as possible.”

He was motivated to take on the challenge in honour of his father Byron, who was diagnosed only a few years after he was.

Bill's father passed away in 2020 following complications related to the condition.

He added: “There is currently no cure for Parkinson’s, but by funding promising research, we can accelerate the development of better treatments for the condition.”

Bill Bucklew has completed a number of events to raise funds for Parkinson’s research, including the Ironman Triathlon, climbing Mount Kilimanjaro and numerous marathons. - Credit: Courtesy of Bill Bucklew

Since his diagnosis, Bill has completed a number of events to raise funds for Parkinson’s research, including the Ironman Triathlon, climbing Mount Kilimanjaro and numerous marathons.

He will be joined by his friend John MacPhee for the Scottish leg of the walk. John, from Inverness, was also diagnosed with Parkinson’s in his 40s.

The pair will travel down through the Highlands to Inverness, stopping at villages along the way, before making their way to Edinburgh and then crossing over into England.

John MacPhee will join his friend for the Scottish leg of the walk. - Credit: Courtesy of John MacPhee

Bill's 17-day walk will finish in Hoxton Square where Parkinson’s was first established as a recognised medical condition by surgeon and researcher James Parkinson in 1817.

The pioneering doctor lived at 1 Hoxton Square in the 18th and 19th centuries.

Bill will also then take on the Virgin Money London Marathon only a few days after completing the distance.

The pair hope their combined efforts will raise £800,000 to be split between three charities; Parkinson’s UK, Cure Parkinson’s and The Michael J Fox Foundation, which is based in the USA.

To support Bill and John's fundraising visit walk4parkinsons.org/home/