Mental health chiefs in Hackney to host open day for youngsters

GV of Homerton University Hospital, of Homerton Row. Archant

Mental health chiefs will hold an open day for young people tomorrow with the aim of making their services more approachable.

The City and Hackney Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS), in Homerton Row, will be putting on a series of fun and educational events throughout the day.

Parents and children are invited to find out about available services in the borough.

CAMHS lead nurse Vicky Rodrigues said the idea was to “take the mystery” out of CAMHS and revealed champions of the service would help highlight its work.

She said: “It's a really good opportunity for young people and families to understand how we work and if we can bust some myths along the way, even better!”

The event runs from 10am to 4pm, programme includes wellbeing workshops such as mindfulness yoga, games and a Q&A session on medication.