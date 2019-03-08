Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Mental health chiefs in Hackney to host open day for youngsters

PUBLISHED: 14:44 15 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:10 15 April 2019

GV of Homerton University Hospital, of Homerton Row.

GV of Homerton University Hospital, of Homerton Row.

Archant

Mental health chiefs will hold an open day for young people tomorrow with the aim of making their services more approachable.

The City and Hackney Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS), in Homerton Row, will be putting on a series of fun and educational events throughout the day.

Parents and children are invited to find out about available services in the borough.

CAMHS lead nurse Vicky Rodrigues said the idea was to “take the mystery” out of CAMHS and revealed champions of the service would help highlight its work.

She said: “It's a really good opportunity for young people and families to understand how we work and if we can bust some myths along the way, even better!”

The event runs from 10am to 4pm, programme includes wellbeing workshops such as mindfulness yoga, games and a Q&A session on medication.

Most Read

Hackney landlord given £11,000 court bill over life-threatening fire at his Hertfordshire pub

Ye Olde Axe in Hackney Road. Picture: Google Maps

UK Black Pride set for Haggerston Park in the summer

Black pride is coming to Haggerston Park this year. Picture: Black Pride

Man critical after being hit by motorbike in Green Lanes

The incident started near Manor House Tube station before progessing via Hermitage Road into Vale Grove (Picture: Google Street View)

48 bus to be scrapped in October as TfL stands its ground despite fierce backlash

The 48 bus in Mare Street this week. Picture: Polly Hancock

I’m Good Thanks: Dark comedy of a Catalan cartoonist on show by Hackney Downs

I'm Good Thanks features a body of new work from Spanish illustrator Joan Cornella. Picture: Public Gallery.

Most Read

Hackney landlord given £11,000 court bill over life-threatening fire at his Hertfordshire pub

Ye Olde Axe in Hackney Road. Picture: Google Maps

UK Black Pride set for Haggerston Park in the summer

Black pride is coming to Haggerston Park this year. Picture: Black Pride

Man critical after being hit by motorbike in Green Lanes

The incident started near Manor House Tube station before progessing via Hermitage Road into Vale Grove (Picture: Google Street View)

48 bus to be scrapped in October as TfL stands its ground despite fierce backlash

The 48 bus in Mare Street this week. Picture: Polly Hancock

I’m Good Thanks: Dark comedy of a Catalan cartoonist on show by Hackney Downs

I'm Good Thanks features a body of new work from Spanish illustrator Joan Cornella. Picture: Public Gallery.

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

London Aquatics Centre to host World Para-Swimming Championships

The London Aquatics Centre will host the World Para-Swimming Championships in September (pic: Nigel French/PA)

Goal difference could be decisive in race for top-four finish says Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino congratulates team-mate Lucas Moura after the final whistle at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

Play With A Legend returns to O’s for fourth consecutive year

Play With A Legend will return to Leyton Orient for a fourth consecutive year on May 14 (pic: Play With A Legend).

Son insists Tottenham are close to ‘final step’ ahead of City double-header

Tottenham Hotspur's Heung-min Son celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Manchester City (pic: Adam Davy/PA Images).

Dayton hails Orient support and refutes deliberate boot throw claims

Leyton Orient winger James Dayton reacts after a missed chance against Havant & Waterlooville (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists