Mental health trust and charity to take over healthcare at Hackney Council’s homeless GP surgery The Greenhouse

The Greenhouse surgery in Tudor Road. Picture Emma Bartholomew Emma Bartholomew

A mental health trust and a homelessness charity will take over the healthcare at Hackney’s homeless GP surgery The Greenhouse.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The East London Foundation Trust (ELFT), and Groundswell, will provide primary care at the Tudor Road centre from April after taking over the contract from AT Medics.

The Greenhouse is the council’s highly-regarded centre providing care to people in hostels and rough sleepers, but ELFT says people in squats or sofa surfing will also be treated.

Seven staff members will transfer over to the trust to ensure continuity for the service users.

ELFT says the primary aim will be to stop people losing their home due to symptoms of mental illness, and stop people becoming homeless after a spell in psychiatric hospital. Town hall housing officers will also work with them to identify homeless people and create care plans.

Dr Kate Corlett, associate medical director at ELFT, said: “We are excited to be working with Groundswell who have a great track record in helping homeless people find their way again. The combination of their on-the-ground expertise and NHS healthcare pathways means we can provide innovative and effective support to local people who find themselves homeless.”