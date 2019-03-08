Search

More Hackney schoolchildren to be offered mental health support in NHS project

PUBLISHED: 10:21 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:21 01 August 2019

The programme will offer mental health support in schools. Picture: ELFT

The programme will offer mental health support in schools. Picture: ELFT

Archant

More pupils across Hackney will be offered mental health support after funding was granted for an NHS project.

NHS England's School Trailblazer programme will have Mental Health Support Teams (MHSTs) work directly in schools and colleges across the borough from October.

One in nine young people aged five to 15 had a diagnosable mental health condition in 2017 and teenagers with a mental health disorder are more than twice as likely to have a mental disorder in adulthood.

Henry Iwunze, a mental health chief at East London NHS Foundation Trust (ELFT), said: "The Trailblazer programme offers a really exciting opportunity to work differently with young people, supporting their mental health needs at an earlier stage and in a familiar setting."

The funding bid was made by the City and Hackney Integrated Commissioning partnership, which includes the City & Hackney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), mental health providers and Hackney Learning Trust.

The government is rolling out 24 new MHSTs in 48 areas across the country.

Homeless man dies after spending months living in Stoke Newington bus stop

The bus stop in Stoke Newington, outside Beyond Retro. Picture: Roy Chacko

Clapton paedophile guilty of sexually assaulting young girls he met on social media apps

Abraham Ibrahim. Picture: Met Police

Vigil to be held in memory of homeless man Musa who died in Stoke Newington bus stop

Musa, pictured in summer 2018. Picture: Mauro Cocilio

London Fields Boys gang members jailed over revenge bid on Hackney murder witness

Agnes Sina-Inakoju

Drug dealers jailed for 22 years after Hackney gang police crackdown

Top row: Simone Di Bernardo, Altan Gultekin, Kjell Henry-Sobers. Bottom row: Koby Milton, Shannon Robertson, Jerrell Rose-Smith. Pictures: Met Police

