News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Health

MP Meg Hillier urges people to book boosters amid Omicron spread

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 8:27 AM November 30, 2021
Hackney MP Meg Hillier gets her booster jab and urges others to do the same

Hackney MP Meg Hillier gets her booster jab and urges others to do the same - Credit: Gary Manhine

Hackney MP Meg Hillier has just had her booster jab and is urging others to do the same, when they are eligible. 

The Hackney South and Shoreditch MP got her booster at Raj and Spring Pharmacy in Hoxton.

Ms Hillier said: "Thanks to Raj and Spring Pharmacy for my administering my booster jab.

"The new Omicron variant means it is vital we do everything we can to stay protected. Please book your booster jab as soon as you can."

MP Hillier got her booster at Raj and Spring Pharmacy in Hoxton

MP Hillier got her booster at Raj and Spring Pharmacy in Hoxton - Credit: Gary Manhine

Those aged 40 and over are already eligible for a booster vaccine.

The  The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said booster doses should be given no sooner than three months after people have had their second dose of an original vaccine – shaving three months off the current six-month wait.

In further advice, young people aged 12 to 15 should be offered a second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, no sooner than 12 weeks after their first dose.

Labour and Hackney MP Meg Hillier

Labour and Hackney MP Meg Hillier - Credit: Gary Manhine

Most Read

  1. 1 Half a million Mare Street flat to be auctioned for investment
  2. 2 Shoreditch Park Academy officially opens its doors
  3. 3 Planned travel disruptions in east and central north London this week
  1. 4 What are the chances of a white Christmas in London?
  2. 5 EXCLUSIVE: Planet Organic responds to backlash about incoming Broadway Market store
  3. 6 Fallen sergeant Matt Ratana honoured at Guards Chapel memorial service
  4. 7 Great Christmas markets in and around north London
  5. 8 Not just for Christmas: Rescue dogs looking for forever homes
  6. 9 Boxpark reveals plans for Shoreditch rooftop garden
  7. 10 South Hackney stabbing: Woman arrested and man left fighting for his life

Ms Hillier added: "Pharmacies are a vital frontline health service in Hackney and some offer walk-in vaccination services. Many pharmacists act as the first point of contact for constituents seeking the advice of a trusted health professional.

"It's vital this excellent resource is used as much as possible now that the government is stepping up the booster jab rollout."

Ms Hillier praised pharmacies for the vital work they are doing to roll out Covid vaccines and boosters

Ms Hillier praised pharmacies for the vital work they are doing to roll out Covid vaccines and boosters - Credit: Gary Manhine

Professor Adam Finn, a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), said the coronavirus vaccination programme “is all about speed” and that the UK had to "act immediately and not wait" after the discovery of the Omicron variant.

He told BBC Breakfast this morning (November 30): “I do think we need to take this seriously.

“It is a possibility that this will not turn out to be a major problem but there are lots of signs that suggest that it might.

He continued: “It looks like it’s quite a transmissible virus. We don’t really yet know whether it causes worse disease. It may well not do that.

“But the main question is whether it’s able to evade the immunity that we’ve got to some extent from the vaccine so far and the infections we’ve all had."




London Live
Meg Hillier
Coronavirus
Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Southgate Road Medical Centre and its Whiston Road Surgery branch are closing next year

London Live

'Shock and sadness' after news GP practice will close

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Missing 11-year-old girl Xana

London Live

Missing girl, 11, could be in Hackney

Sophie Cox

Author Picture Icon
Tola and Emma, who are both 14, have been missing from Dunstable and Houghton Regis since Saturday

London Live

Missing teenage girls could be in Hackney

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Someone in blue PPE holding Covid-19 vaccine

Coronavirus

'Pressures this winter' as one in four social care workers in Hackney...

Pete Syme

Logo Icon