New drug and alcohol recovery service to be launched in Hackney

PUBLISHED: 17:08 10 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:08 10 August 2020

The new City and Hackney Recovery Service will run from October 1 and will operate out of The Hub at 102-110 Mare Street where the current Hackney Recovery Service is based. Picture: Googlemaps



Googlemaps

A new community-focused drug and alcohol recovery service is launching in Hackney.

Social enterprise, Turning Point, has been commissioned by London Borough of Hackney and City of London Corporation to run a new integrated substance misuse service.

Clare Taylor, Director of Operations at Turning Point, said: “The service will address the wider issues of wellbeing, focusing on recovery, social inclusion and improving quality of life; through specialist treatment provision, community activities, housing support and special provisions for under-privileged groups to improve accessibility for all.”

Turning Point will deliver the service with mental health charity Mind in the City, Hackney and Waltham Forest (Mind CHWF) and Antidote, a specialist LGBT drug and alcohol service run by the charity London Friend.

Vanessa Morris, CEO of Mind CHWF said: “Substance misuse issues can affect anyone, and people can be particularly at risk when they are also experiencing mental health difficulties. We’re delighted to be part of this new service.”

The new City and Hackney Recovery Service will run from October 1 and will operate out of The Hub at 102-110 Mare Street.

