Search

Advanced search

New safety measures implemented at Broadway Market after it becomes ‘unbelievably rammed’

PUBLISHED: 19:04 18 November 2020 | UPDATED: 19:04 18 November 2020

A new separate market for essential shopping has been introduced at Broadway market to combat overcrowding, with extra police officers. Picture: Louise Brewood

A new separate market for essential shopping has been introduced at Broadway market to combat overcrowding, with extra police officers. Picture: Louise Brewood

Archant

Broadway Market introduced a separate food section to reduce congestion after having to shut early twice this month due to overcrowding.

A new separate market for essential shopping has been introduced at Broadway market to combat overcrowding, with extra police officers. Picture: Louise BrewoodA new separate market for essential shopping has been introduced at Broadway market to combat overcrowding, with extra police officers. Picture: Louise Brewood

Louise Brewood, support officer for the Association of Broadway Traders (ABT), said the measures came into place after the famous market was “unbelievably rammed”.

She explained that local families who go to the market to buy meat, fruit and vegetables felt it was “not safe” to do so.

From now on, there will be a “small, contained market” to allow local people to do essential shopping, with footfall “controlled in and out,” said Louise.

READ MORE: Shop Local: Markets are ‘first stone’ in building up economy, say Hackney traders

Additionally, only 29 out of 150 stalls were operating on the first weekend of November.

Louise, who is also chair of the London Fields Safer Neighbourhoods panel, continued: “I also raised it as a major issue with our police and they’ve agreed to provide extra police support.”

You may also want to watch:

Last weekend, extra police and Hackney Council licensing officers enforced safety measures already implemented by Hackney Council, which includes queuing mechanisms, maximum capacity limits and on-hand staff.

The “only problem I can now see is bars churning out alcohol and groups gathering again,” Louise added.

Kevin Flemen, secretary of London Fields User Group, said there was “significant levels of alcohol use and crowding around the park entrance and along the canal”.

Hackney Council has written to all businesses to remind them of the government’s guidance, including on the sale of alcohol.

Cllr Susan Fajana-Thomas, cabinet member for community safety at the council, said: “We were forced to take the decision to close early because of large numbers of people congregating around shops selling takeaway alcohol.

“We have written to businesses this week (on November 12) to urge them to follow government coronavirus guidance, but we will be forced to take action if they do not comply.”

Cllr Guy Nicholson, cabinet member for planning, culture and inclusive economy, commended the traders who have been operating in line with a Covid-secure plan since August.

“We are committed to ensuring the market can continue to trade during lockdown in line with government guidance, and are working closely with traders on a new layout for the market,” he said.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man found dead in Woodberry Down ‘fell from a height’

A man was found dead in the street in Katherine Close. Picture: @999London

London Fields nursery shut by Hackney council

Market Nursery near London Fields station has been closed meaning some parents are left with far-away alternatives. Picture: Dominic Lipinski

Thousands of stolen art prints returned to Hackney residents

Hackney street artist STIK created thousands for prints for local people but many were stolen before they could be distributed. Picture: Todd-White Art Photography

Hackney cyber attack puts property market ‘on pause’

The cyber attack against Hackney Council has had implications for the property market. Picture: Yui Mok

From Hackney to Oxford university: What it’s like joining the academic elite

Oxford University student James Brown and Oxford University Fellow Mike Freeman both grew up in Hackney. Picture:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man found dead in Woodberry Down ‘fell from a height’

A man was found dead in the street in Katherine Close. Picture: @999London

London Fields nursery shut by Hackney council

Market Nursery near London Fields station has been closed meaning some parents are left with far-away alternatives. Picture: Dominic Lipinski

Thousands of stolen art prints returned to Hackney residents

Hackney street artist STIK created thousands for prints for local people but many were stolen before they could be distributed. Picture: Todd-White Art Photography

Hackney cyber attack puts property market ‘on pause’

The cyber attack against Hackney Council has had implications for the property market. Picture: Yui Mok

From Hackney to Oxford university: What it’s like joining the academic elite

Oxford University student James Brown and Oxford University Fellow Mike Freeman both grew up in Hackney. Picture:

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

EFL clubs allowed to use five substitutes for remainder of 2020/21 season

Jobi McAnuff, Leyton Orient route blocked off by Noah Chilvers, Colchester United during Colchester United vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the JobServe Community Stadium on 14th November 2020

Arsenal gearing up for crunch Continental Cup derby showdown with Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal's Beth Mead (left) celebrates scoring her side's first goal of the game during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood.

Arsenal youngster Nkietah bags a brace to help England under-21s cruise to victory

England U21's Eddie Nketiah and Albania U21's Eljon Sota (left) battle for the ball during the UEFA Euro U21 Qualifying match at Molineux, Wolverhampton.

New safety measures implemented at Broadway Market after it becomes ‘unbelievably rammed’

A new separate market for essential shopping has been introduced at Broadway market to combat overcrowding, with extra police officers. Picture: Louise Brewood

‘It really hurt,’ says Hoxton gym owner who launched business just before coronavirus “hit”

Hitio Gym Owner Tim Greenaway. Picture: Hitio Gym