Search

Advanced search

'You are not in trouble': Police reach out to mother of newborn baby left abandoned on a Dalston doorstep

PUBLISHED: 14:38 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:57 27 January 2020

The baby has been named Edward by hospital staff, after the member of public who found him. Picture: Met Police

The baby has been named Edward by hospital staff, after the member of public who found him. Picture: Met Police

Met Police

Police officers have reassured the mother of a newborn baby who left him abandoned on a doorstep that she is "not in trouble", in a bid to track her down and offer her help.

The baby has been named Edward by hospital staff, after the member of public who found him. Picture: Met PoliceThe baby has been named Edward by hospital staff, after the member of public who found him. Picture: Met Police

Images of the little boy, who was just 12-hours-old when he was found by a member of the public in Sandringham Road, Dalston, at 11.40am on Saturday morning, have been released this afternoon.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of his mother, who gave birth outside of a hospital environment, and have urged her to come forward so she can receive medical care and support.

The baby boy who was wearing a grey babygrow and a grey hat, and was wrapped up in a white knitted blanket when he was found, was taken to an east London hospital by the London Ambulance Service.

Scotland Yard says he is "safe and well", and he has been named Edward by hospital staff - after the member of public who found him.

The baby has been named Edward by hospital staff, after the member of public who found him. Picture: Met PoliceThe baby has been named Edward by hospital staff, after the member of public who found him. Picture: Met Police

Det Sgt Andy Barry, from central east area safeguarding unit, said: "Baby Edward was only about 12 hours old when he was found abandoned on a doorstep in Sandringham Road. Edward is being well cared for by hospital staff and is a healthy, bonny lad."

You may also want to watch:

But he added: "I am reaching out to Edward's mother. You are my primary concern.

"I do not know the circumstances around Edward's birth, but as a father myself, I understand how daunting becoming a parent can be.

The baby has been named Edward by hospital staff, after the member of public who found him. Picture: Met PoliceThe baby has been named Edward by hospital staff, after the member of public who found him. Picture: Met Police

"I can offer you help. Please be assured that you are not in trouble.

"Edward is safe and well and your health and wellbeing is our priority."

He urged anyone that might know Edward's mother to come forward to help him locate her and promised that any information given could be in confidence.

He would also like to speak with anyone who was in the Sandringham Road area between 10am and 12pm on Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101 quoting Cad 3039/25Jan or to call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 11.

Most Read

‘You are not in trouble’: Police reach out to mother of newborn baby left abandoned on a Dalston doorstep

The baby has been named Edward by hospital staff, after the member of public who found him. Picture: Met Police

Mount Pleasant Lane stabbing: Dawid Wycik, 22, of Poland, charged with murder

The house in Mount Pleasant Lane where the man was stabbed to death. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal Upper Clapton stabbing

Mount Pleasant Lane. Picture: Google street view

John Howard Centre escape: Police warn the public to dial 999 if they spot tattooed absconder

Ayanda Mpontshane, 24, who absconded from the John Howard Centre. Picture: Met Police

Gang police investigating shooting in Lower Clapton

A file image of Chatsworth Road.

Most Read

‘You are not in trouble’: Police reach out to mother of newborn baby left abandoned on a Dalston doorstep

The baby has been named Edward by hospital staff, after the member of public who found him. Picture: Met Police

Mount Pleasant Lane stabbing: Dawid Wycik, 22, of Poland, charged with murder

The house in Mount Pleasant Lane where the man was stabbed to death. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal Upper Clapton stabbing

Mount Pleasant Lane. Picture: Google street view

John Howard Centre escape: Police warn the public to dial 999 if they spot tattooed absconder

Ayanda Mpontshane, 24, who absconded from the John Howard Centre. Picture: Met Police

Gang police investigating shooting in Lower Clapton

A file image of Chatsworth Road.

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

‘You are not in trouble’: Police reach out to mother of newborn baby left abandoned on a Dalston doorstep

The baby has been named Edward by hospital staff, after the member of public who found him. Picture: Met Police

Clapton attempt fightback against Islington

Clapton CFC women in action against Islington (Pic: Andy MacKenzie)

Midfielder Clay says it was a much deserved win at home to Newport to end poor run

Leyton Orient's Ruel Sotiriou scores past Tom King and celebrates (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

Stanley and Owiredu inspire Clapton CFC to victory

Clapton CFC in action against Stonewall (Pic: Andy Nunn)

Dean delight as clinical Spurs make FA Cup progress with Barnsley win

Tottenham Hotspur Womens Rianna Dean is congratulated on scoring
Drive 24