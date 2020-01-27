'You are not in trouble': Police reach out to mother of newborn baby left abandoned on a Dalston doorstep

The baby has been named Edward by hospital staff, after the member of public who found him. Picture: Met Police Met Police

Police officers have reassured the mother of a newborn baby who left him abandoned on a doorstep that she is "not in trouble", in a bid to track her down and offer her help.

Images of the little boy, who was just 12-hours-old when he was found by a member of the public in Sandringham Road, Dalston, at 11.40am on Saturday morning, have been released this afternoon.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of his mother, who gave birth outside of a hospital environment, and have urged her to come forward so she can receive medical care and support.

The baby boy who was wearing a grey babygrow and a grey hat, and was wrapped up in a white knitted blanket when he was found, was taken to an east London hospital by the London Ambulance Service.

Scotland Yard says he is "safe and well", and he has been named Edward by hospital staff - after the member of public who found him.

Det Sgt Andy Barry, from central east area safeguarding unit, said: "Baby Edward was only about 12 hours old when he was found abandoned on a doorstep in Sandringham Road. Edward is being well cared for by hospital staff and is a healthy, bonny lad."

But he added: "I am reaching out to Edward's mother. You are my primary concern.

"I do not know the circumstances around Edward's birth, but as a father myself, I understand how daunting becoming a parent can be.

"I can offer you help. Please be assured that you are not in trouble.

"Edward is safe and well and your health and wellbeing is our priority."

He urged anyone that might know Edward's mother to come forward to help him locate her and promised that any information given could be in confidence.

He would also like to speak with anyone who was in the Sandringham Road area between 10am and 12pm on Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101 quoting Cad 3039/25Jan or to call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 11.