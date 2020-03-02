Search

Advanced search

NHS project launches to co-ordinate mental health care for young people in north and east London

PUBLISHED: 13:52 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:52 02 March 2020

A group photo from the launch. Picture: ELFT

A group photo from the launch. Picture: ELFT

Archant

A collaborative project is aiming to improve mental health in young people by ensuring trusts across the region co-ordinate their care provision.

The North Central East London (NCEL) CAMHS Collaborative is being led by the East London Foundation Trust (ELFT) in collaboration with Barnet, Enfield and Haringey (BEH), North East London (NELFT), Tavistock and Portman and Whittington Health.

You may also want to watch:

At its launch on February 20 young people and parents with knowledge of child and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS) took part in activity sessions focusing on how to improve access to community teams and eating disorder services and reduce out of area placements.

ELFT CEO Dr Navina Evans CBE said: "By working closely with our colleagues from our partner trusts we can pool a vast range of talent and apply the ELFT methodology we know works to raise the quality of care.

"We all want to ensure that mental health care is effective, safe and can provide for as positive an experience as possible for our young people and their families."

Most Read

Police appeal after fatal Amhurst Road collision

Bodney Road was taped off after the fatal collision. Picture: @999London

Jailed: Well Street thug who stabbed a man in his heart and bit an off-duty police officer

Mohammed Alinoor Uddin

Derrick Fatunbi jailed for life for attempted murder of police officer after Clapton Park Estate shootout

Derrick Fatunbi. Picture: Met Police

Waterworks Festival: Backlash over plans for 8,000 capacity dance music festival next to Leyton nature reserve

A bird takes flight at Walthamstow Marshes in February 2020. Picture: Giles Greenwood

Ramani Boreland jailed for 10 years for manslaughter of Steve Narvaez-Jara at house party near Old Street

Ramani Boreland, 21, of Ambleside Close, Hackney, who was found guilty of manslaughter and violent disorder. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Police appeal after fatal Amhurst Road collision

Bodney Road was taped off after the fatal collision. Picture: @999London

Jailed: Well Street thug who stabbed a man in his heart and bit an off-duty police officer

Mohammed Alinoor Uddin

Derrick Fatunbi jailed for life for attempted murder of police officer after Clapton Park Estate shootout

Derrick Fatunbi. Picture: Met Police

Waterworks Festival: Backlash over plans for 8,000 capacity dance music festival next to Leyton nature reserve

A bird takes flight at Walthamstow Marshes in February 2020. Picture: Giles Greenwood

Ramani Boreland jailed for 10 years for manslaughter of Steve Narvaez-Jara at house party near Old Street

Ramani Boreland, 21, of Ambleside Close, Hackney, who was found guilty of manslaughter and violent disorder. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Finn wants Middlesex back at Blast Finals Day

Steven Finn of Middlesex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

O’s youngster Shabani joins Bishop’s Stortford on loan

Leyton Orient players training at Brisbane Road (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Ramani Boreland jailed for 10 years for manslaughter of Steve Narvaez-Jara at house party near Old Street

Ramani Boreland, 21, of Ambleside Close, Hackney, who was found guilty of manslaughter and violent disorder. Picture: Met Police

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke – solo and acoustic at All Points East

Thom Yorke. Picture: Pa/Andrew Milligan

Jailed: Well Street thug who stabbed a man in his heart and bit an off-duty police officer

Mohammed Alinoor Uddin
Drive 24