NHS project launches to co-ordinate mental health care for young people in north and east London

A collaborative project is aiming to improve mental health in young people by ensuring trusts across the region co-ordinate their care provision.

The North Central East London (NCEL) CAMHS Collaborative is being led by the East London Foundation Trust (ELFT) in collaboration with Barnet, Enfield and Haringey (BEH), North East London (NELFT), Tavistock and Portman and Whittington Health.

At its launch on February 20 young people and parents with knowledge of child and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS) took part in activity sessions focusing on how to improve access to community teams and eating disorder services and reduce out of area placements.

ELFT CEO Dr Navina Evans CBE said: "By working closely with our colleagues from our partner trusts we can pool a vast range of talent and apply the ELFT methodology we know works to raise the quality of care.

"We all want to ensure that mental health care is effective, safe and can provide for as positive an experience as possible for our young people and their families."