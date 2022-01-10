News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hundreds of staff at north London NHS trusts off sick due to Covid

Andrew Brookes

Published: 6:18 PM January 10, 2022
The number of staff at NHS trusts across north London who are off sick - and how many of them have Covid - has been revealed.

Latest government data shows 336 staff at Homerton University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust were absent because of Covid - either due to testing positive or isolating - as of January 2.

This represents nine per cent of the trust’s total workforce of 3,862 people.

Whittington Health NHS Trust recorded 138 Covid-related absences among the 339 staff who were off sick on January 2.

This total is around eight pc of the 4,389 employees at the trust, which manages Whittington Hospital in Islington and other facilities.

London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs four hospitals including three in Brent, had 255 staff off because of Covid at last count.

In total, there were 468 sickness absences - about six per cent of the trust’s 7,674 employees.

