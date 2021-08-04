Published: 4:50 PM August 4, 2021

Ambulance services were stretched during Covid waves which saw more than twice as many residents die than would have been expected for the time of year in some neighbourhoods. - Credit: Archant

Recently released "excess deaths" figures show Hackney neighbourhoods like Stamford Hill North and Shoreditch suffered considerably during the pandemic.

Office for National Statistics data, released August 3, has revealed that there were two periods during the pandemic in England and Wales when weekly and monthly registration of deaths from all causes were consistently higher than the five-year average - also known as "excess deaths".

The weekly data shows the first period occurred from March to June 2020 and the second from September to March.

Stamford Hill North was the hardest hit neighbourhood in the country during that 2020 spring and summer pandemic wave from March to June.

The sub-district of Hackney, located in the north of the borough, saw 20 excess deaths. This works out as 285% higher than would have been expected during that period.

Excess deaths is simply a measure of mortality - and not all excess deaths are necessarily due to Covid-19.

Stamford Hill South saw 190% more deaths from March to June, Shoreditch saw 130% while Stoke Newington East and Cazenove, and Hoxton and Wenlock both saw 100%.

In the second period, from Sep 2020 to Mar 2021, Stamford Hill North had 112% excess deaths and Shoreditch 100%.

There were two periods during the pandemic when weekly and monthly registration of deaths from all causes were consistently higher than the five-year average - also known as "excess deaths". - Credit: PA

These neighbourhoods were among more than 200 areas which saw more than twice as many residents die than would have been expected for the time of year.

Excess deaths were found to be more spread out over a longer period in the autumn and winter of 2020.

There are 7,201 neighbourhoods in England and Wales, officially known as middle layer super output areas or MSOAs, with an average population of around 8,000.

Out of 7,201 neighbourhoods, there are just 13 in England and one in Wales that recorded no deaths due to Covid 19 – where coronavirus was the main cause of death - up to April 2021.

The most recent statistics for Hackney show deaths from all-causes have remained largely below the five year average for about six months.