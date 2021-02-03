News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Volunteer airline crew support Homerton Hospital staff with comfort lounge

Holly Chant

Published: 2:15 PM February 3, 2021   
A Project Wingman double decker bus.

The Project Wingman mobile comfort lounge will give Homerton Hospital staff a place to unwind and de-stress after, before or during difficult shifts. - Credit: Homerton Hospital

A mobile comfort lounge has landed at Homerton Hospital to give staff a space to unwind for two weeks. 

The lounge is located on a double decker bus provided by Project Wingman, a charity set up and run by current and former airline crew. 

The independent NHS support initiative was launched by members of the airline community in April last year. 

Project Wingman co-founder, Captain Dave Fielding said of the initiative: “Our crews are trained to care and look after people and, while there is less flying, this is a great way for them to adapt those skills to support these NHS heroes.”    

Hospital and frontline staff are invited to board the bus grab a drink or snack and have some time to relax and de-stress before, during and after demanding shifts. 

Double decker Project Wingman bus.

Project Wingman is a charity set up by members of the airline community in April, 2020. - Credit: Homerton Hospital

It is open to passengers from 9.45am to 5.15pm every day, including weekends, until Sunday February 14. 

For more information on Project Wingman visit www.projectwingman.co.uk


 








