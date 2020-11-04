Residents object to Covid-19 testing site set up in Stamford Hill Estate

Sandford Court residents are being forced to live with a Covid-19 testing centre set up just outside many of their front doors. Picture: Protect Sandford Court Protect Sandford Court

Hackney residents think it “is totally unacceptable” that a Covid-19 testing centre has been set up inside their Stamford Hill estate.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The council says the Stamfrod Hill area is in need of an easily accessibly test site due to its high coronavirus infection rates. Picture: Protect Sandford Court The council says the Stamfrod Hill area is in need of an easily accessibly test site due to its high coronavirus infection rates. Picture: Protect Sandford Court

People living at Sandford Court, a small 55 flat residential council estate near Abney Park, claim Hackney council gave only 12 hours notice before setting in motion plans to build the testing centre.

The campaign group Protect Sandford Court, launched in light of the council’s recent actions, have asked Mayor of Hackney, Phillip Glanville to work with them to find an alternative testing site in Stamford Hill.

Sandford Court resident William Gzowski, 70, said: “In Hackney there are three testing stations up and running at the moment and they are all in municipal car parks, nowhere near residential areas but this one is right in a residential area where elderly people, vulnerable people, children and mothers are using the walkways.”

“It’s totally unacceptable.”

The testing site has cut residents off from a communal allotment used by many who live at Sandford Court. Picture: Protect Sandford Court The testing site has cut residents off from a communal allotment used by many who live at Sandford Court. Picture: Protect Sandford Court

READ MORE: Decrease in Hackney’s coronavirus cases ‘could be down to dramatic drop in testing’ - as one person directed 600 miles to Inverness

William says the testing site will cause a massive change for the residential community at Sandford Court as some of the estate’s entry points are now blocked to residents as well as children’s playgrounds and a shared allotment.

The 70-year-old called the implementation of the testing site a “travesty” and suggested several alternative sites such as a “massive space” behind Wilmer Car Park, a car park belonging to synagogue Torah Etz Chaim on Lordship Road, an ex-post office depot building in Manor Road or The John Scott medical centre in Green Lanes.

“None of these sites listed above will impact on residential use as is proposed at Sandford Court where the impact on life of the residents is major.

“I now have entry barriers out side my kitchen window,” said William.

Protect Sandford Court launched a petition objecting to the creation of the testing site and it got over 150 signatures in three days.

The group has organised community meetings and led discussions with Hackney Council.

Chairperson and Sandford Court campaigner Keisha said: “As a key worker, I know about sacrifice in these difficult times. But putting a Covid testing centre in a dense residential area, so close to the front doors of elderly people, is too big a sacrifice to ask.”

The testing centre started testing people on November 2 and will be in place for a minimum of 13 weeks, potentially longer should the need for local testing to continue. The testing centre started testing people on November 2 and will be in place for a minimum of 13 weeks, potentially longer should the need for local testing to continue.

“A new test centre is needed.

“Our petition has united our diverse communities, White, Black, Jewish, Asian and many more, in the belief that it must be relocated. Our campaign team has already found a number of potential new sites for Hackney Council to look at. We hope Mayor Glanville lives up to his commitment to us and protects Sandford Court.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Hackney Mayor criticises “failed” and privatised test and trace system

But the council says Sandford Court residents were made aware of the proposals for the testing station as soon as they were confirmed with the Department of Health and Social Care and it has engaged with them continually since then to address concerns and ensure the facility causes as little disruption as possible and does not pose a health risk to residents.

Residents say the centre will cause major disruption to Sandford Court residents and the wider community. Picture: Protect Sandford Court Residents say the centre will cause major disruption to Sandford Court residents and the wider community. Picture: Protect Sandford Court

Councillor Chris Kennedy, Cabinet Member for Health, Adult Social Care and Leisure, said: “Stamford Hill is already a coronavirus hotspot and has among the highest infection rates in London and the UK.

“A seven-day-a-week testing station in the area will ensure local people can get a test when they need it, support those who need to self-isolate to do so quickly and stop the spread of the virus, and – most importantly – help save lives

“The decision to use space at Sandford Court follows in-depth consideration of every potential site for a testing station in the area, and thorough efforts to mitigate the impact on neighbours.

“This will be one of a number of testing sites across Hackney, all of which have been installed and operated safely, and we will use this experience to ensure the facility does not pose a public health risk to Sandford Court residents.”

Hackney says despite many potentail sites for the testing centre being looked into Sandford Court was the only one which met specific criteria. Picture: Protect Sandford Court Hackney says despite many potentail sites for the testing centre being looked into Sandford Court was the only one which met specific criteria. Picture: Protect Sandford Court

Despite the council considering many potential options for the site, it says Sandford Court is the only option currently available which meets the criteria needed, such as being local to Stamford Hill for easy access by foot, accessible seven days a week and throughout the day, able to accommodate separate entry and exit points, on a hard surface as to not be affected by the weather and a site which is not a risk to local residents or members of the public.

The testing centre started testing people on November 2 and will be in place for a minimum of 13 weeks, potentially longer should the need for local testing to continue.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Stamford Hill faces local lockdown if cases continue to ‘rapidly rise’

The council says it will continue to search for an alternative location and if one becomes available it will look to move the testing station after the intial 13 week period.

It added that all government testing sites are fully risk-assessed and must comply with strict risk measures to ensure they are COVID-secure. This includes having a secure perimeter with entry and exit into the testing station managed by trained security personnel, and all on-site staff adhering to enhanced protective measures and cleaning procedures.

Sites cannot open without NHS approval certifying that the testing station does not pose an increased risk to the safety of members of the public.

#ProtectSandfordCourt is a campaign group of Sandford Court residents, users of Sandford Court play area, users of Allen Gardens, and local neighbours and community organisations in Stamford Hill, dedicated to moving the Covid testing centre from Sandford Court to a location that is not in a dense residential area.

Follow the campaign on twitter @sandfordcourt























































