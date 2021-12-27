News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Award-winning Hackney GP gets fifth health gong

Holly Chant

Published: 4:35 PM December 27, 2021
Richmond Road Medical Centre was recognised by the National General Practice Award last month

A Hackney GP surgery was recognised in the National General Practice Awards last month. 

Richmond Road Medical Centre were finalists in the Clinical Improvement Award: Public Health and Prevention award.

The centre has now been recognised in the annual awards for the fifth year running. They recognise excellence in general practice and primary care in UK communities. 

Practice partner GP Dr Gopal Mehta praised his team's "many achievements" amid rising pressures and demands on the NHS this winter and throughout the pandemic. 

He said: "I am so thrilled for our team and exceptionally proud that we have yet again been chosen from among hundreds of hard-working practices across the country.

"The entire team have worked exceptionally hard to transform the practice into a centre of innovation, access and opportunity, with patient needs at the forefront."

The practice recently held a Peppa Pig themed flu jab clinic to encourage uptake in children

The award saw the practice praised for its work improving healthcare in the local area, raising awareness, encouraging engagement and ensuring the wellbeing of the local population.

It recognises its various projects and schemes including a programme supporting expectant parents which provides antenatal and postnatal classes, personalised care packages for parents and free school meals. 

The centre hosts free online yoga sessions to encourage physical and mental wellbeing and walking clubs. It also launched a cervical smear campaign to increase uptake of screenings.

The awards recognised the practice for its innovative projects and schemes

Last year, the practice staff won the GP Team of the Year 2020 award and in 2019, the surgery's administration team was named a finalist in the Reception Team of the Year award.

Other imaginative initiatives launched by the practice include a Peppa Pig flu clinic which encouraged children to get flu vaccinations

Dr Mehta said: “It's been an exceptionally difficult few years for so many of our patients at Richmond Road, including families and their young children who have struggled emotionally, physically, mentally and financially."

Richmond Road Medical Centre staff dressed up for the award's ceremony held last month

The practice partnership also runs the Aldersbrook Medical Centre in Wanstead and the Sandringham Practice in Dalston.


