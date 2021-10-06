Published: 12:19 PM October 6, 2021

Richmond Road Medical Practice is putting on a Children's Fun Day to help get youngsters vaccinated against flu. - Credit: Richmond Road Medical Practice

Hackney medical practices will be transforming their flu clinic for a Children's Fun Day on Friday to encourage more young people to get vaccinated against influenza.

The flu clinic at Richmond Road Medical Centre and Sandringham Practice in London Fields will include a visit from kids cartoon star Peppa Pig.

It takes place on October 9 from 9am to 2pm and will open to all children aged two and three who are eligible for a flu vaccine with their GP Practice.

Dr. Gopal Mehta, of the Richmond Road practice, said the initiative was "very exciting".

He added: "In preparedness for the winter ahead, the practices are really keen to encourage engagement and uptake for the flu vaccination, especially in children where uptake has always been low nationally."

The GP explained how uptake for vaccination against the flu, which involves a nasal spray rather than a jab, is really important, particularly this year in light of Covid.

He added: "We are really driving our influenza campaign for all adults but even for children.

"What you can't have is children getting flu and then getting Covid. That could be a recipe for disaster.

"So, if you try and at least keep children protected from flu while they don't have any particular or specific support against Covid, that still helps the situation."

He continued: "Because we are expecting a really difficult winter. We are expecting loads of illness and lots of children getting coronavirus. From our end the more children you get covered from a flu perspective, the healthier the population becomes over the next few months."

Children will also be able to get their faces painted and join in on other fun activities, such as a bouncy castle, on the day.

"We are really hopeful that raising awareness of the flu vaccination in this innovative way will encourage both uptake and enthusiasm amongst the local community and improve health outcomes for our patients in the long run," Dr Mehta added.

The Children Fun Day flu clinic will take place at Richmond Road Medical Centre on October 9 from 9am to 2pm.

To reserve a slot for your child call 02072542298 or learn more at www.richmondroadmedicalcentre.nhs.uk/news.aspx