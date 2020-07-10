7 items you need to create an ideal and affordable home beauty routine

Everything you need to keep your skin looking great for less, without leaving your house.

Sacha from Widilo reveals seven items that will revolutionise your home beauty routine

1. Face cleansers and masks tailored to your skin type

“Start with an exfoliator, pop on a mask for 15-20 minutes and replenish the skin with a hydrating moisturiser. This will help restore your face’s natural oils and unclog your pores,” Sacha said.

“Investing in a good daily cleanser and moisturiser will help keep your skin clear and looking fresh.”

You can find cleansers, toners and face masks tailored to your skin type.

2. Under-eye treatment

Try an eye mask to hydrate the skin around your eyes. This can help reduce puffiness and the look of dark circles.

"I'd also recommend trying a brand you haven't before – you may stumble across a new product that works wonders for you."

“I’d also recommend trying a brand you haven’t before – you may stumble across a new product that works wonders for you.”

3. Jade roller

Save money on a facial and invest in a product you can use at home whenever you want. A jade roller can help draw out toxins, gently tones your skin and improves circulation to help keep your face looking fresh.

"Find deals for retailers like Boots and Superdrug to save money on beauty essentials and tools that will help you maintain a healthy skincare routine," Sacha said.

4, Cracked heel cream

Take care of dead skin and cracked heels with restorative creams and peels designed for your feet.

“Your feet go through quite a lot in a day. It can feel good to dedicate some time each week to care for areas of our bodies that are often neglected,” Sacha said.

5. Scented oils and candles

Use these to create a relaxing bath that you can unwind in at the end of a long hard day.

"Aromatherapy is often used to aid relaxation, reduce stress and improve mental and physical well-being. Try a choice of scents to find your favourite," Sacha said.

“Aromatherapy is often used to aid relaxation, reduce stress and improve mental and physical well-being. Try a choice of scents to find your favourite,” Sacha said.

6. Home teeth-whitening kit

Home teeth-whitening and dental kits can help you remove stubborn stains from your teeth and reduce yellowing. This will help you feel less self-conscious about your smile.

"If you're not sure what products you need, search for inspiration. It helps to have all your favourite brands listed in one place, so you can shop around and find the best deal," Sacha said.

7. Nail kit

Save money on home nail kits by shopping online.

"You can find a wide range of nail gels and polishes. Have fun experimenting with different shades," Sacha said.

“Keep nails healthy with the help of cuticle oils and consider buying a curing lamp to help nails dry quickly to achieve a professional-looking finish.”

