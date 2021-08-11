New £81,000 scheme could cover costs for residents unable to self-isolate at home
Julia Gregory, Local Democracy Reporter
- Credit: LDR Julia Gregory
Residents struggling to self-isolate because of crowded housing could have their accommodation costs covered in an £81,000 pilot scheme to help reduce the spread of coronavirus.
Hackney Council has block-booked four hotel rooms and four self-contained apartments in a bid to help people who simply cannot self-isolate from others at home.
So far Hackney has seen 27,846 cases and 496 deaths – with more cases in the second wave of the pandemic since last October.
According to the latest data, there were 791 Covid cases in Hackney in the week ending August 3 – down 7 per cent on the previous week.
The council has now been given an £81,000 grant from the Department of Health and Social Care for the pilot project, which runs until August 31.
You may also want to watch:
The trial has been running in Woodberry Down and has now been extended across Hackney and the City of London.
Since April, Hackney has peaked at 1,490 Covid cases in the week ending July 20. Overall, there have been 27,846 cases in the borough.
Most Read
- 1 Stoke Newington Church Street to be closed to through traffic during the day
- 2 Courts to rule on removal of 'anti-vaccination' encampment in Hackney Downs
- 3 A Level results 2021: the latest from Hackney schools
- 4 ‘Highly dangerous predator’ jailed for 16 years after rape
- 5 Hackney Wick "rapid regeneration" to see student housing and facilities developed
- 6 Marugame Udon chain opens first European restaurant in east London
- 7 Gone in 60 seconds: Watch as 'keyless' thief steals Hackney car
- 8 Parties, exhibitions and shows in Hackney and Islington this weekend
- 9 Legendary east London graffiti pub to reopen after 26 years
- 10 Dangerously overloaded vans leaving New Spitalfields Market taken off the road
People involved in the pilot will get extra PCR tests, which are used for those with Covid symptoms including a high temperature, new continuous cough or lost sense of smell or taste.
There will also be supplies of personal protection equipment (PPE) and help with access to grants that support people hit hard by the pandemic.
They will also get three hotel meals a day or help getting self-catering deliveries over the ten-day isolation period.
Hackney Council wants to see if this extra support helps cut down on the spread of infection in the borough and elsewhere.
The borough’s health boss Cllr Chris Kennedy said: “We’ve seen around the world how successful it can be to put extra effort into making it easy for people to self-isolate – especially if they live in a busy home or simply don’t have the space to quarantine themselves from their family or housemates.”
People who need the support should call 020 8356 3111 and select Option 3.
They will need verification of a positive Covid test for themselves or someone in their household.