GMB Union apologises for using ‘antisemitic’ Scrooge cartoon at hospital protest

Protesters outside Homerton Hospital in December 2019. Picture: Polly Hancock Polly Hancock

The GMB has apologised for using an image of Scrooge at a Christmas protest at Homerton Hospital.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The GMB has apologised for using an image of Scrooge at a Christmas protest at Homerton Hospital.

The image formed part of a banner at a protest calling for better working conditions for low-paid cleaners.

A spokesperson for the union said: “It’s been brought to our attention that in using an image of ‘Scrooge’ on a banner outside the Homerton Hospital in the week before Christmas 2019 was inappropriate as it played into an antisemitic trope.

“This was an oversight on our part and we apologise unreservedly.”

You may also want to watch:

No reference was made in the campaign to the character of Scrooge, which some people argue is derogatory portrayal of a Jewish business person.

The spokesperson added: “Going forward we will ensure that extra care is taken when producing materials so that this will not be repeated.

“We are grateful for the person who raised this with us and we will continue to oppose antisemitism and racism in all its guises and want to act swiftly to right this wrong. We apologise wholeheartedly for any hurt or offence we have caused.”

The Gazette has opted in this instance to crop a picture of the banner in question.

READ MORE: Homerton Hospital security guards stop Hackney mayor and vicar giving Christmas card to chief exec calling for a ‘fairer deal’ for cleaners

READ MORE: Union GMB claims Homerton Hospital cleaning staff boss ‘intimidated’ workers after turning up at protest