Crews are battling a fire at a shop in Oldhill Street - Credit: @999London

Crews remain at the scene after a fire broke at an arts and crafts shop below flats in Stamford Hill.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said six fire engines and 40 firefighters were called to Oldhill Street, where most of the ground floor shop and part of the first floor of the building were alight.

The fire is now under control but emergency services will remain on scene this afternoon damping down.

Station Commander Paul Green, who was at the scene, said: "Thankfully, there are currently no reports of any injuries.

"There was heavy smoke in the area, which is now subsiding.

"There are road closures in place and we urge people to avoid the area whilst we continue to work to make the scene safe."

The Brigade was called around 2.45pm and the fire was under control around an hour later.

Fire crews from Stoke Newington, Homerton, Leyton, Islington and Tottenham fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.