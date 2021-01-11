Stamford Hill doctors get Covid jab on camera to fight 'terrible infection'
Hackney doctors have filmed a video to encourage residents to take the Covid-19 vaccination when they are approached by the NHS.
The video shows Dr Jacob Opat, from Cranwich Road Surgery in Stamford Hill, receiving a vaccine administered by Dr Cerian Choi.
The doctors hope the footage will encourage more people to get the jab when contacted by the NHS.
In the video, Dr Opat said: "I'm very excited for this moment. I have no fear at all and I am looking forward to having [the vaccine] - doing my bit to fight this terrible infection."
After getting his shot, the doctor proclaimed: "That was it?"
Coronavirus vaccinations started to be rolled out in Hackney on December 16, 2020.
They are being delivered according to circumstances and priority groups and individuals are urged to wait for the NHS to contact them about vaccination.
To learn more, visit www.eastlondonhcp.nhs.uk/ourplans/covid-19-vaccination-programme.htm
