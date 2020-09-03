Coronavirus: Stamford Hill faces local lockdown if cases continue to ‘rapidly rise’

Stamford Hill is facing a local lockdown if coronavirus cases continue to “rapidly rise” there.

Latest figures show new infection rates are increasing across Hackney with 21 positive cases per 100,000 residents - but figures for Stamford Hill West are far higher with 79 per 100,000 residents affected.

Meanwhile neighbouring Springfield ward has registered 38 cases per 100,000.

Mayor of Hackney, Philip Glanville and director of public health, Sandra Husbands, have written to residents - many of whom are from the Orthodox Jewish community - warning them of the “real and imminent” risks of more hospital admissions and potential deaths from the illness.

If rates - which are amongst the highest in London - do not reduce, the area could face Government restrictions similar to those seen in some towns and cities in the north of England.

Visiting friends and family could be banned, and faith settings and some businesses could face temporary closure.

In the fortnight up to September 1, there were 111 new cases diagnosed in Hackney. About a third of these were attributed to household clusters, most of which were in the N16 postcode area.

“We are extremely concerned about the rising infection rates in Hackney,” said Dr Husbands.

“Whilst there are a few infection clusters in other parts of the borough, the majority of the confirmed cases we are seeing are coming from the N16 area of Hackney.

“The data that we have strongly suggests that the original source of this is overseas visitors from countries now on the quarantine list. Those countries include the USA, Israel, and Belgium.”

She continued: “We are aware that the Jewish holiday season is imminent, a time of year that may see hundreds of families visiting each other, including visiting other countries or welcoming visitors from abroad.

“For some it is an opportunity to reconnect with culture and tradition. However, we are urging Stamford Hill residents to reconsider those travel plans, and to avoid close contact with other households, as it is through mixing in each others’ homes that the virus has the best chance of spreading.

“If we do not quickly reverse the infection data trend in Stamford Hill, it seems very likely that there will be local restrictions imposed that could have a profound effect on the community and its ability to celebrate the upcoming religious festivals and possibly beyond.”

The council has already gone beyond current national guidance and asked people in Stamford Hill to avoid mixing with other households, besides the usual measures of hand hygiene, respiratory hygiene and physical distancing.

“Some people may think that the current outbreak isn’t serious, because it primarily affects young, healthy people. But this is just the tip of the iceberg,” said Dr Husbands.

“If we allow this to continue unchecked, we are very likely to end up in the same situation as we’ve seen internationally, or elsewhere in England, with more hospital admissions and even deaths, as a result.

“We are working closely with community partners and religious leaders, and we know that huge efforts are being made from within the community, but it is important that everybody - individuals, schools, businesses, synagogues - acts fast to stop the spread of infection and avoid local restrictions being imposed. We are writing to every household in the area to outline the very real and imminent risks.”