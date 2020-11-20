Stoke Newington charity hosts virtual event on mental health and wellbeing

A Stoke Newington mental health charity is hosting an online conference to support young people’s mental health and wellbeing.

Young people’s mental health charity Safaplace will host its third annual conference online on November 21 to explore the many different ways of maintaining positive wellbeing and mental health, through creativity, staying active and discussion.

David Weaver, President of the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (BACP) will be delivering the keynote speech ahead of a day of online workshops and talks offered during the event.

Safaplace founder Rose White said: “We have been overwhelmed by the response to the annual conference by the local Hackney community and are excited to be bringing it back for a third year in 2020, to support the mental health of our young people.

“Although sadly we cannot meet physically this year, we will be bringing the fantastic line-up of speakers together online.”

The conference is for parents and carers, school staff, health professionals and young people aged 14 and over.

It will include sessions led by representatives from Hackney Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAHMS), Young Hackney, the Amy Winehouse Foundation and Targeted Health Outreach.

Clinical psychologists Dr Helen Sharples and Dr Rachel Lee Jones will also return for a workshop on how to talk to teenagers and attendees can also take part in free yoga lessons with local yoga teacher Gerogia Myers.

Writer and performer Adisa the Verbaliser will also be there exploring how poetry can support positive wellbeing.

Rose told the Gazette: “This year’s Safaplace conference will have a particular focus on mind, body and soul because all three need to work together for our overall wellbeing. We have health professionals who will be speaking and leading workshops on the day plus some exceptionally talented artists who are fiercely dedicated to making young people’s lives better. Everyone who has an interest in the wellbeing of young people is welcome.”

The event will run online via online events platform Hopin on November 21 from 10am to 1pm. It is free to attend but donations are welcomed.

Go to www.safaplace.org to learn more.