Volunteers raise awareness about Covid-19 in Dalston

PUBLISHED: 10:09 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:09 15 June 2020

SWIM volunteers will be handing out protective gear and giving advice to residents outside Dalston Kingsland Station. Picture: Googlemaps

A team of volunteers will be working to reduce the risk of coronavirus in Hackney communities by taking to the streets and offering support to residents.

Hackney-based community interest company, Support When It Matters (SWIM), will be outside Dalston Kingsland Station on Monday June 15 and its outreach team will be giving out face masks, gloves and hand sanitisers to people who need them most. They will also be speaking to people and raising awareness about the implications of Covid-19 on pre-existing health conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and high cholestoral.

SWIM’s director, support worker and mentor Frank Harris said about the virus: “It’s hit us hard in London and hardest among the black, asian and minority ethnic communities. Everyone knows someone who went to hospital and never came home.”

Black people are twice as likely as white people to die from Covid-19 - after accounting for age, health, socioeconomic status and other factors - according to the Office for National Statistics.

READ MORE: MP Diane Abbott wants public inquiry into the impact of Covid-19 on BAME communities

“Until there’s a reliable vaccine, we have to take more care of ourselves and the people around us. That means using masks, gloves and gel in public spaces. And it means understanding the signs of infection and getting checked out by a GP if we’re not feeling right,” said Frank.

READ MORE: Hackney groups support Filipino community disproportionately affected by Covid-19

For more information about SWIM visit www.swimenterprises.com

