Teddy bears help children admitted to Homerton Hospital

PUBLISHED: 16:54 26 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:54 26 June 2020

Teddy bears are being given to children admitted at hospitals like Homerton to help alleviate stress and to help doctors and nurses describe injuries. Picture: Metropolitan Masonic Charity

Teddy bears are being given to children admitted at hospitals like Homerton to help alleviate stress and to help doctors and nurses describe injuries. Picture: Metropolitan Masonic Charity

Metropolitan Masonic Charity

Teddy bears are being given to children treated at hospitals all over London and the scheme is helping alleviate stress and assist doctors and nurses in their work.

Homerton is one of seven London hospitals involved in the scheme called Teddies for Loving Care (TLC) funded by the Metropolitan Masonic Charity (MMC).

Tonya Chalker Fundraising Manager Homerton Hospital said: “We really appreciate the support. The bears were bundled up with some other goodies and given out to some new mums.”

The TLC appeal has now been running for over a year providing teddy bears to accident and emergency units for medical staff to distribute, at their discretion, to children admitted with severe stress.

Over 5,000 bears have been donated and are specially designed with defined hands, legs and eyes so they can be used by doctors and nurses to describe treatment of injuries to children.

London Masons Charity Steward Tony Shields said: “London Masons are delighted to be able to support the TLC Scheme which complements the toothbrush “Smile Campaign” where London Freemasons have donated 40,000 toothbrushes to Children’s wards in London Hospitals. It is a significant contribution to our campaign to make London a safer and healthier place to live, work and travel.”

