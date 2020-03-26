There With You: Clap For Our Carers campaign calls for mass applause for NHS workers

The Clap For Our Carers campaign is asking the public to give a national round of applause for NHS staff on the front-line of the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Holly Chant Holly Chant

People across the country are encouraged to thank NHS staff by clapping their hands from their doorsteps, balconies, gardens or windows tonight.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

I'll be #ClapForOurCarers tonight will you? The formal & informal care sector in Hackney is doing all it can to support vulnerable residents, keep them safe & protect the NHS. Let's thank them and the NHS staff & volunteers for all they are doing #HackneySpirit https://t.co/mGKN24ilyW — Mayor of Hackney (@mayorofhackney) March 26, 2020

The Clap For Our Carers campaign is set for March 26 at 8pm and will see the nation applaud NHS workers who are working tirelessly to slow the spread of Covid-19 and save lives.

A poster for the campaign says: “During these unprecedented times, they need to know we are grateful.”

The #ClapForOurCarers campaign was kickstarted by Dutch Londoner Annemarie Plas who heard about similar efforts of appreciation in the Netherlands, Spain and France.

The Mayor of Hackney Phillip Glanville has said he will be clapping for our carers and asks others to do the same.

Hackney has had a total of 85 confirmed cases and the UK has lost 463 people to the virus and 9,529 confirmed cases.

For the latest coronavirus news from Hackney and across London follow our live blog here, visit our coronavirus page, or join our Facebook group here.

Or to find more groups, networks and organisations like this in Hackney providing support during the Coronavirus lockdown visit our There With You essential list.