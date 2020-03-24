There With You: Essential list of groups, networks and organisations during the coronavirus outbreak

Bookmark this list, which will provide contacts for help in the area and which we will keep updated throughout the coronavirus outbreak.

Do you have a support group or organisation in Hackney? Email reporter holly.chant@archant.co.uk and we will update the directory.

Groups and organisations (in alphabetical order):

AGE UK Hackney: For more information on the charity’s response and how to help out, click here or call 020 72497149 or email info@ageukeastlondon.org.uk

Akwaaba: Hackney-based social centre for migrants that is now helping to distribute take-away food to people in need. Go to https://akwaaba.org.uk/ for more information.

Brownswood Ward Mutual Aid: Local volunteer group in Brownswood ward helping those self-isolating can be found at https://www.brownswoodmutualaid.org.uk/ or follow on twitter @HackneyMutual

East London Cares: neighbourhood network helping to support and ensure older people are kept connected during the lockdown. To donate to the network visit their Crowdfunder or find more info here

Gascoyne Estate E9 Mutual Aid: A residents’ support group for Gascoyne Estate can be found on facebook here.

Hackney Business Network newsletter: Posts the latest updates on business relief and business owners can submit feedback on how the pandemic is affecting them to help the council shape its response. To subscribe click here

Hackney Council: The local authority’s page with advice and information about services can be found at hackney.gov.uk/coronavirus.

Hackney Foodbank: Providing emergency food and supporting local people who are referred to them. Visit https://hackney.foodbank.org.uk/or follow on twitter @Hackneyfoodbank

Hackney Gazette: Visit our North London Coronavirus Updates Facebook group for the latest discussion.

Hackney Mutual Aid: Local volunteer groups set up to help those self-isolating can be found here

Hackney Central Town Hall Covid-19 mutual aid: Self-organised group of local residents co-ordinating support during the Coronavirus outbreak. They can be found on twitter @hackneythallaid

Headway East London: Charity supporting people with brain injuries while they self-isolate via online counselling services and care packages. More information can be found at http://headwayeastlondon.org/ or email them at info@headwayeastlondon.org or call 020 7749 7790.

Mind in Hackney: Mental health charity now providing online support for members. More information can be found at https://www.mindchwf.org.uk/.

North London Action for the Homeless (NLAH): Offering a free take-away food service for the homeless and those in need at St Paul’s West church in Stoke Newington. Follow on twitter @NLAHn16for supplies they need or visit https://www.nlah.org.uk/ or https://www.justgiving.com/nlah to make a donation.

Sistah Space: Domestic abuse charity that will be providing support and advice for people self-isolating. They can be reached at https://www.sistahspace.org/contact-us. For more info visit https://www.sistahspace.org/.

Stamford Hill N16 Mutual Aid: Local volunteer group for Stamford Hill N16 (Bergholt, Durley, Denver, Cranwich) can be found on facebook here.

Winston Road N16 Mutual Aid: Local volunteer group in Winston Road, Stoke Newington. Can be found on facebook here.

Woodbury Down Mutual Aid: Local volunteer group in Woodberry down found on watsapp here.

215 Hackney Cafe and Restaurant: Stoke Newington cafe/restaurant which will be providing free food for NHS workers. To donate visit their GoFundMe here or email them at cemal@215hackney.co.uk