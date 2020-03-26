There With You: Hackney Council launches coronavirus volunteer hub and helpline

A volunteer hub has been launched by Hackney Council in collaboration with local voluntary and community organisations to help coordinate support in the borough.

The town hall has also launched a 24-hour helpline for anyone affected by coronavirus, particularly those who are self-isolating and cut off from help.

Mayor Phil Glanville said: “Over the last few weeks, there has been an incredible outpouring of support from local residents, via local mutual aid groups, as well as our brilliant, established voluntary and community sector.

“Last weekend I leafleted with my local mutual aid group in De Beauvoir, and saw for myself the difference these grassroots efforts make in terms of connecting people and providing tangible support for those who may otherwise feel very isolated and alone. Across the borough they are making a huge difference, working often alongside local councillors to serve our community in new ways.

“We know that the impact of coronavirus is going to be felt for a long time, and as a council our priority is to help to coordinate local support in a robust, safe and sustainable way that complements our own services, to make sure that it reaches our most vulnerable residents.”

The voluneer form, which can be found here, is simple to fill out and asks people their capacity, experience and whether they have DBS checks.

Staff operating the helpline will take note of a person’s needs and pass them onto the volunteer hub.

The council will also be launching a fund to support other organisations but in the meantime has asked people to donate to Hackney Foodbank which is desperate for donations. To do that, click here.

