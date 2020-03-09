Covid-19: Mayor Phil Glanville confirms two reported Hackney cases 'are actually in the City'

A pod has been set up near the main entrance to Homerton Hospital where patients should go if they believe they are at risk. Picture: Homerton University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust Homerton University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

The Mayor of Hackney, Phil Glanville, has said the two cases of Covid-19 that have been reported in Hackney are actually referring to patients who live in the City.

Public Health England (PHE) is publishing data about confirmed Coronavirus cases daily. As of 9am Sunday, 273 people had tested positve for the illness in the UK.

Of those, two cases were reported to have been in Hackney, however Phil Glanville confirmed on Twitter: "Hackney is in a co-terminus public health authority with the City of London, both these cases are there."

Of the confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK, there have been 38 in London.

So far, there have been no reported cases in neighbouring boroughs of Islington and Haringey and one case in Tower Hamlets.

People who are concerned they may have the virus should phone 111.

If you suspect that you might have the disease or someone in your family may have contracted it then you are advised to self-isolate.

The virus seems to start with a fever followed by a dry cough and can lead to shortness of breath after a week which leads to some patients needing hospital treatment.

In line with Department of Health contingency plans, Homerton Hospital has set up a pod near the main entrance where patients should go if they believe they may be at risk.

A spokesperson said: "There is clear signage at the front and rear of the hospital directing people to the pod. They should not go to A&E in any circumstances."