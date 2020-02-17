Search

Advanced search

Give Tyshan a chance of a normal life - mother's plea for kidney donor

PUBLISHED: 12:06 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:06 17 February 2020

Tyshan, 13, with mum Charlotte Ritchie, in his bedroom with his dialysis machine and supplies next to the bed. Picture: Polly Hancock

Tyshan, 13, with mum Charlotte Ritchie, in his bedroom with his dialysis machine and supplies next to the bed. Picture: Polly Hancock

Picture: Polly Hancock

A mother is appealing for a kidney donor to give her son the gift of a normal life, just in time for his 14th birthday.

From left: Taviarna, five, Tyshan, and mum Charlotte Ritchie. Picture: Polly HancockFrom left: Taviarna, five, Tyshan, and mum Charlotte Ritchie. Picture: Polly Hancock

Tyshan Ritchie, who attends Stormont House in Downs Park Road, was born with just one kidney, and must undergo dialysis every two days in order to survive.

His mother, Charlotte, is making the appeal as a last resort. She and Tyshan's grandmother are not compatible donor matches, and he cannot go on the national organ donation waiting list, because he would need specialist urology and bowel surgeons present, meaning the operation would need to be planned, due to his other health complications.

Charlotte of Casimir Road, Lower Clapton, told the Gazette: "It's a massive ask and it took a lot for me to go public. I had a lot of talks with my transplant coordinator, and they said: 'This is your only option and you are going to have to go for it.'

"I would be forever grateful if someone could give Tyshan the chance to have a normal life."

Tyshan. Picture: Charlotte RitchieTyshan. Picture: Charlotte Ritchie

When Tyshan's one kidney stopped working when he was six-years-old, his father donated one of his own. But within 11 months Tyshan's body rejected the kidney and he developed sepsis.

You may also want to watch:

Charlotte learned at Great Ormond Street how to carry out home dialysis to give him as normal a life as possible - but he still spends 25 hours a week hooked up to the machine.

Charlotte said: "When you are on dialysis for a long period it can really weaken your heart, and we've decided it's a good time now to try again.

Tyshan, 13, in his bedroom with his dialysis machine and supplies next to the bed. Picture: Polly HancockTyshan, 13, in his bedroom with his dialysis machine and supplies next to the bed. Picture: Polly Hancock

"Where he has autism he likes routines, so every other day he is on the machine for five hours and the structure of it works great for him.

"But it's very restrictive and if he becomes unwell or if he has a problem like high fluids or high blood pressure, he can't comprehend.

"He's at that age where he just wants to be as normal as he can be. He's a teenage boy and he likes to go to the park, play on his scooter, or play with his sister."

Healthy people who donate

To register an interest in donating a kidney to Tyshan, email anita.copley@gstt.nhs.uk

Most Read

Boy, 15, in ‘life-threatening condition’ after being stabbed in Upper Clapton

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Clapton. Picture: @999London

Love Island presenter Caroline Flack found dead

Caroline Flack. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Questions raised over prosecution following death of Caroline Flack

Caroline Flack with the reality and constructed factual award on behalf of Love Island at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2018. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

Shoreditch Park parents petition against Hackney Council plans to build a block of flats in the primary school’s playground

The plot of land in the playground of Shoreditch Park Primary School that Hackney Council wants to build on. Picture: Submitted

Railway arch traders across London being forced out as new landlord demands rent increases of ‘more than 100%’

Trevor Celisse of Hackney Furniture. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Boy, 15, in ‘life-threatening condition’ after being stabbed in Upper Clapton

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Clapton. Picture: @999London

Love Island presenter Caroline Flack found dead

Caroline Flack. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Questions raised over prosecution following death of Caroline Flack

Caroline Flack with the reality and constructed factual award on behalf of Love Island at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2018. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

Shoreditch Park parents petition against Hackney Council plans to build a block of flats in the primary school’s playground

The plot of land in the playground of Shoreditch Park Primary School that Hackney Council wants to build on. Picture: Submitted

Railway arch traders across London being forced out as new landlord demands rent increases of ‘more than 100%’

Trevor Celisse of Hackney Furniture. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Lacazette earns Arteta praise after ending goal drought as Arsenal boss explains why striker was dropped

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (left) celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal of the game during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

Champions League hopes alive for Arsenal as Arteta delights in thumping Newcastle win

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

O’s boss Embleton disappointed with negative approach forced on them

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Back-to-back wins for London Lions

Justin Robinson attacks for London Lions (pic Graham Hodges)

Give Tyshan a chance of a normal life – mother’s plea for kidney donor

Tyshan, 13, with mum Charlotte Ritchie, in his bedroom with his dialysis machine and supplies next to the bed. Picture: Polly Hancock
Drive 24